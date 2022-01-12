ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Goodmesh Concours Announced 2021 Winners

theviolinchannel.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Goodmesh Concours is unique in that it combines music with other art forms, aiming to inspire musicians to branch out. The competition encourages musicians to work with other artists such as painters, dancers, puppeteers, etc. The new competition received applications from over 200 artists representing 40 nationalities, 35...

theviolinchannel.com

Comments / 0

Related
theviolinchannel.com

Composer Juraj Filas Dies at 66 from COVID-19

Born in 1955, Juraj Filas grew up in Kosice, Slovakia. A graduate of the Prague Conservatory with a degree in voice, he later studied composition at the Prague Academy of Performing Arts (AMU), securing a teaching position at the same institution later in his life. His mentors included Jiri Pauer...
PUBLIC HEALTH
theviolinchannel.com

Sinfonia Viva Concertmaster to Step Down in 2022

British violinist Sophie Rosa made the decision in order to focus on her solo career. She has led the orchestra in Derby, UK, since 2019. As well as performing as a standard orchestra in more traditional concert settings, Sinfonia Viva is a charitable organization that provides music education for young people, the elderly, those with special educational needs, learning difficulties and disabilities, and their carers.
MUSIC
theviolinchannel.com

Roberto Ruisi Appointed Orchestra Leader at Sinfonia Cymru

British violinist Roberto Ruisi has been named as the new Leader of Sinfonia Cymru. The Welsh group is comprised exclusively of players under the age of 30 and takes an expansive approach to the symphonic repertoire — programming jazz, soul-funk, and world music alongside more traditional orchestral offerings. Many of the group's projects are conceived and led by members of the orchestra.
MUSIC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Inaugural winners announced for Silvers-Dudley writing award

NEW YORK (AP) — Staff writers for The New York Times and The New Yorker, an art expert based in Rome and an associate professor at Oxford University are among the nine inaugural winners of the Silvers-Dudley Prizes for criticism and journalism. The awards are named for the late...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Contemporary Music#Art#Musical Instruments#Musicians#The Goodmesh Concours#Trptk#Goodmesh#The Violin Channel
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Winners announced in EAB’s $15K Holiday Giveaway

The Stuttgart Daily Leader and EAB Radio (Country 97.3 and 106.9 FM, The Duck 105.5 and 102.5 FM, 101.7 Jack FM, and Oldies 102.7 FM) are excited to announce the winners in EAB’s $15K Holiday Giveaway that took place in November and December. Winners in EAB’s $15 Holiday Giveaway...
STUTTGART, AR
Essence

Sidney Poitier Was The Ultimate #GirlDad: Meet His Six Daughters

"My kids are quite intelligent—all six of them." While the loss of Sidney Poitier is sad and not the way anyone wanted to start the new year, admirers of the 94-year-old can find solace in the fact that he lived a very full life. Not only was Poitier a trailblazing actor and history maker with his Oscar win in 1964, but behind the cameras, he was a proud father of six girls: Beverly, Pamela, Sherri, Gina (who passed in 2018), Anika and Sydney. The first four were from his first marriage to Juanita Hardy, which lasted from 1950 to 1965. The last pair came from his marriage to Joanna Shimkus, his wife until the end of his life. Anika and Sydney, whom he was most seen with at events, have both had notable careers in Hollywood (Sydney is a well-known actress, Anika has done a lot of directing).
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The US Sun

Did Grichka Bogdanoff have a wife?

GRICHKA Bogandoff was a French television personality who was also a presenter, producer, and scientific essayist alongside his twin brother Igor. On December 28, 2021, it was reported that Bogandoff had passed away. Was Grichka Bogdanoff married?. There is little known about Bogdanoff's personal life, however, he had no known...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Legendary Motown singer Wanda Young dead at 78

Wanda Young, singer in the Motown doo-wop girl group The Marvelettes, died earlier this month outside of Detroit. Young, 78, died Dec. 15 of complications of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, her daughter Meta Ventress told The New York Times Saturday. Young replaced another singer in the Michigan group when Motown...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Music
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Ultimate Classic Rock

Wanda Young, Singer for the Marvelettes, Dead at 78

Wanda Young, who found fame as the lead singer of the classic R&B group the Marvelettes, has died at the age of 78. “We are so saddened by the news of Wanda Young of the Marvelettes passing,” noted a message posted to Twitter by the Classic Motown label. “What an impact she has had on the world of Classic Motown and the lives of so many. Her legacy will continue to live on.”
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Top 10 Elvis Presley Songs

Ever since Elvis Presley put out the eleventh song of his career (his version of “I Got A Woman,” which came out in August 1956), folks have been debating what his top 10 songs are… and with each consecutive release through the decades, that debate has become more and more difficult.
MUSIC
NPR

In Memoriam 2021: The Musicians We Lost

In 2021, the music world said goodbye to artistic visionaries from every corner of the field. We lost rock and roll pioneers, groundbreaking music journalists, and foundational jazz legends (many of whom were honored in a video made by our colleagues at Jazz Night in America). From prolific engineers to producers who helped reimagine the possibilities of sound to writers who helped us understand its impact, the breadth of talent was immeasurable. Below is a list of just some of the many musicians and voices lost in 2021, listed in chronological order by the date that they left us.
MUSIC
coloradomusic.org

Il Divo Singer Carlos Marin Dies Aged 53 // Other Notable Musicians Deaths

Carlos Marin (from the Il Divo website) Il Divo’s Carlos Marin has died aged 53, the classical group has announced. Marin would be “missed by his friends, family and fans”, a statement on social media said. “There will never be another voice or spirit like Carlos.”
MUSIC
udiscovermusic.com

Ozzy Osbourne Announces Debut NFT Collection ‘Cryptobatz’

Ozzy Osbourne has announced his first foray into the world of NFTs (non-fungible tokens) with his debut collection, ‘Cryptobatz’. The Black Sabbath frontman will unveil 9,666 unique NFT bats in the New Year, in reference to the infamous moment where he (allegedly) bit the head off a bat while on stage in Des Moines, Iowa, in 1982. They have been created in conjunction with NFT creator Sutter Systems.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Maria Ewing death: Opera singer’s daughter Rebecca Hall leads tributes to ‘extraordinarily gifted artist’

Opera singer Maria Ewing’s daughter Rebecca Hall and actor Dan Stevens are among those to pay tribute after her death, aged 71.The star of mesmerising performances of Carmen and Salome, Ewing was described by one critic as a “theatreviech” (“theatre beast”). She died on Sunday 9 January at her home in Detroit. “She was an extraordinarily gifted artist who by the sheer force of her talent and will catapulted herself to the most rarefied heights of the international opera world,” her family said in a statement.The youngest of four daughters, Ewing was born to a Dutch mother and an...
THEATER & DANCE
classical-music.com

Maria Ewing: the singer’s best recordings

There is a certain grit to Maria Ewing’s representation of Mélisande in this performance, with the character given new meaning through Ewing’s interpretation and nuances. She sings the role alongside François Le Roux as Pelléas, whose performance is considered and refined. Strauss’s Salome. Orchestra...
MUSIC
The Independent

Vicar Of Dibley star Gary Waldhorn dies at 78

Vicar Of Dibley star Gary Waldhorn has died “peacefully” at the age of 78, his family said.The TV star was best known for playing councillor David Horton in every episode of the comedy sitcom which debuted in 1994, famously locking horns with the vicar played by Dawn French He most recently appeared in a Christmas special, The Vicar Of Dibley In Lockdown, alongside French, who plays Geraldine Granger, and James Fleet, who plays his on-screen son Hugo.Waldhorn’s son Josh said he “peacefully passed away” at 6.45am on Monday.In a statement, he said: “Classically trained, it was the theatre where he...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy