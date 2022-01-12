Big Ten changes venue for 2022 Michigan vs. Michigan State game
Just moments ago, the Big Ten released their schedule for the 2022 football season and there have been some...detroitsportsnation.com
Just moments ago, the Big Ten released their schedule for the 2022 football season and there have been some...detroitsportsnation.com
DSN is a Michigan made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSNhttps://detroitsportsnation.com
Comments / 4