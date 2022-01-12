ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Big Ten changes venue for 2022 Michigan vs. Michigan State game

By W.G. Brady
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit Sports Nation
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Just moments ago, the Big Ten released their schedule for the 2022 football season and there have been some...

detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Breaks His Silence On The NFL Rumors

Over the past few weeks, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has been linked to a few NFL teams. It’s unclear at this time if he’ll leave Ann Arbor for the pros, but it’s evident that he doesn’t mind the rumors. Harbaugh, who is in Houston this...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
HuffingtonPost

Nick Saban Interrupts Press Conference After Loss And You Need To Hear This

Crusty Alabama football coach Nick Saban showed his softer side after his team’s loss to Georgia in the national championship game on Monday. (Watch the video below.) The Crimson Tide’s dejected quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. had just fielded questions from reporters when Saban motioned for the players to stick around. He asked if he could share a few words.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
East Lansing, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
East Lansing, MI
College Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
East Lansing, MI
Sports
Eleven Warriors

Five-Star Quarterback Dante Moore Says Ohio State Has “One of the Top Quarterback Rooms in the Country”

It’s going to be an uphill battle for Ohio State to land a premier quarterback in the class of 2023. Once C.J. Stroud likely declares for the NFL draft next offseason assuming his 2022 campaign is similar to 2021, the 2023 starter at quarterback is likely going to either be Devin Brown or Kyle McCord, either of whom could be a two-year starter at OSU. Landing a prized quarterback in 2024 seems more likely than in 2023. But Ryan Day’s goal is to land a highly billed quarterback in every single recruiting class, and most discounted the chances of landing Brown when his name was first floated as a OSU possibility.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Big House#American Football
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions release six players on Tuesday

On Tuesday afternoon, the Detroit Lions announced a plethora of roster moves, including cutting six players from their practice squad. Assigned S Juju Hughes via waivers (from LAR) Released following players from the practice squad:. WR Geronimo Allison. G Parker Ehinger. TE Nick Eubanks. OT Darrin Paulo. CB Nickell Robey-Coleman.
NFL
WTRF- 7News

Ohio native responds to transphobic comments as ‘ “Jeopardy!” champion

Reigning “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider fired back at detractors over the New Year’s holiday weekend. Schneider, the first transgender contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions, is continuing to break game records and is on a 23-game winning streak.  Most recently, Schneider took the title of highest female earner in game history, and she’s […]
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
detroitsportsnation.com

Dan Campbell comments on news of huge NFL Draft advantage for Detroit Lions

On Tuesday, the Senior Bowl announced that the Detroit Lions and New York Jets coaching staffs would be the staffs coaching in this year’s game. Just moments ago, Lions head coach Dan Campbell commented on what is a huge NFL Draft advantage for his team. “We are excited to...
NFL
The Spun

Photos: What We Know About The Wife Of Kirk Herbstreit

Busy season is about to wrap up for Kirk Herbstreit, though the longtime ESPN college football analyst still has some big games left. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback turned ESPN analyst will call the College Football Playoff semifinal between Michigan and Georgia, the Rose Bowl, an NFL game and the national championship in the weeks to come.
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Bears Rumored To Have Interest In 2 Major College Coaches

The Chicago Bears‘ coaching search is already underway, requesting interviews with Brian Flores, Brian Daboll and Doug Pederson among others. While there’s no indication as to who’s the favorite for the job, there are some rumors swirling that Chicago will try to make a run at two of the best coaches in college football.
NFL
Cars 108

These Are the 10 Best Schools in Michigan, Ranked

Picking a college or university is an incredibly important decision. But there are a lot more factors that go into that decision than just picking the highest rated school. The cost is certainly a factor, but much like real estate, it's all about location, location, location. Michigan has a great...
FLINT, MI
The Spun

Former Ohio State Rose Bowl Hero Died On Tuesday

Former Ohio State kicker and hero of the 1958 Rose Bowl Don Sutherin died on Tuesday. He was 85. Bill Rabinowitz of The Columbus Dispatch first reported the unfortunate news in the afternoon. Sutherin’s family notified the Dispatch that he died Tuesday at Mercy Hospital in Canton, Ohio. “He...
CANTON, OH
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit, MI
32K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

DSN is a Michigan made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSN

 https://detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy