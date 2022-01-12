Big Ten changes venue for 2022 Michigan vs. Michigan State game

It’s going to be an uphill battle for Ohio State to land a premier quarterback in the class of 2023. Once C.J. Stroud likely declares for the NFL draft next offseason assuming his 2022 campaign is similar to 2021, the 2023 starter at quarterback is likely going to either be Devin Brown or Kyle McCord, either of whom could be a two-year starter at OSU. Landing a prized quarterback in 2024 seems more likely than in 2023. But Ryan Day’s goal is to land a highly billed quarterback in every single recruiting class, and most discounted the chances of landing Brown when his name was first floated as a OSU possibility.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO