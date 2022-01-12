ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Felix’s Evan Funke Opens Mother Wolf in Hollywood

By Pat Saperstein
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article“I’m excited about cooking in Hollywood — it’s a much later crowd,” says Evan Funke, the L.A. native and pasta maestro behind Venice’s popular Felix Trattoria, who just opened Mother Wolf on Wilcox Avenue. The tighter focus on Roman cooking is very different from that of Felix, which Funke sees as...

The Hollywood Reporter

Joyce Ostin, Photographer and Daughter-in-Law of Music Exec Mo Ostin, Dies at 64

Joyce Ostin, a photographer and daughter-in-law of legendary music executive Mo Ostin, died Dec. 29 at her Pacific Palisades home after a battle with cancer, her family announced. She was 64. Ostin spent her first years raising her three daughters while battling breast cancer, and in 2001, she published Hollywood Moms, a best-selling coffee-table book with a foreword by Carrie Fisher that featured photographs of Goldie Hawn and daughter Kate Hudson; Dyan Cannon and daughter Jennifer Grant; Jennifer Lopez and her mom, Guadalupe; and Rosie O’Donnell and her daughter, Chelsea. In 2007 came Hollywood Dads, with an introduction by Paul Reiser and photos...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

“To Mr. Poitier, With Love”: Colman Domingo Remembers Hollywood Legend As “North Star For Actors Like Me”

Editor’s note: Colman Domingo (Zola, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom) is one of many Black actors whose careers were inspired by Sidney Poitier who broke racial barriers to become Hollywood’s first Black movie star and the first Black man to win Best Actor Oscar. In an essay for Deadline following Poitier’s death at age 94, Domingo writes about his meeting with Poitier and about the profound impact that encounter — as well as Poitier’s life and career — have had on him. To Mr. Poitier, with love. We mourn you. We celebrate and cherish you. You were and will forever be our guiding...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Waterboy actor has tantrum over LA restaurant mask rules, calls staff ‘garbage’

A frequent Adam Sandler collaborator and comedic actor has been caught on film berating staff at a Los Angeles restaurant over the establishment’s mask requirements.Peter Dante, 53, clad in an outfit decorated with marijuana leaves, can be seen in the video obtained by TMZ standing outside of Quarters Korean BBQ in the city’s Koreatown near other waiting diners, demanding to be let in.After an employee refused him service because the t-shirt and pyjama-clad actor was not wearing a mask, he told her: “You know you’re garbage, right?“Go back to where the f*** you go back to school. Where’s your boss?...
RESTAURANTS
State
California State
cititour.com

Spanish Kings Cake arrives at Mercado Little Spain

Chef José Andrés' Mercado Little Spain is offering a holiday treat. In honor of Three Kings Day (1/6), the restaurant has prepared the classic, ubiquitous Spanish sweet to mark the official end of the holidays: Roscón de Reyes (Spanish Kings Cake). Roscón de Reyes is an iconic...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Mother Wolf

While we were all busy nesting and drinking hot toddies in our bedrooms over the holiday break, one of the bigger restaurant openings in LA occurred: Mother Wolf. This massive Italian spot in Hollywood is the second restaurant from Evan Funke, the chef/owner of Venice’s Felix, and while that spot is known for its sexy exclusivity, Mother Wolf is much more of a party. The sprawling dining room is filled with big chandeliers, mirrored pillars, and giant pink booths full of groups of friends and coworkers knocking back one too many negronis. The tremendous menu includes plenty of classic Roman-style dishes like crispy margherita pizzas, perfectly al dente rigatoni all’amatriciana, and the best cacio e pepe we’ve eaten in Los Angeles. We’re anxious to get back and try some of the bigger meat dishes, but we’ve yet to eat anything here we haven’t liked. There are a ton of new restaurants in Hollywood right now, but Mother Wolf is one you need to prioritize.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

Fanny’s at the Academy Museum Is a Tableside Homage to Hollywood’s Golden Age

There’s a light rattle and then the swish of fabric, the first hints that a cart is wheeling past the table at Fanny’s, the new anchor restaurant inside the Miracle Mile’s glamorous Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. The property, next door to LACMA and across the street from the Petersen Automotive Museum, is a nearly-$500 million ode to LA’s own celluloid history, a sweeping home for cinematic ephemera and nostalgia. It makes sense, then, that restaurateur Bill Chait, partner Carl Schuster, and chef Raphael Francois would want to build a dining room with the same bend towards Hollywood’s golden age. Here the suits are pressed and the booths are velvety, and the steaks arrive like cablecars.
FOOD & DRINKS
Person
Jeffrey Katzenberg
GreenwichTime

Two-Time Cesar Winner Anne Alvaro Boards Second Season Of Orange Studio’s ‘L’Opera’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Orange Studio has taken the opportunity of this year’s Unifrance Rendez-Vous in Paris to lift the curtain on season two of “L’Opéra,” a premium series that offers a backstage look at the inner workings and private passions of the dancers who illuminate Paris’ prestigious Opera Garnier. Ahead of Wednesday’s market presentation, execs from Orange Studio confirmed to Variety that two-time César winner Anne Alvaro (“The Taste of Others,” “The Clink of Ice”) will join the cast as the sophomore season’s chief antagonist.
MOVIES
Connecticut Post

Il Divo Says Tour Will Go On Despite Carlos Marin’s Death, With Guest Vocalist Filling In

The multinational vocal quartet Il Divo has announced that its U.S. tour will go on as scheduled beginning Feb. 2, despite the Dec. 19 death of member Carlos Marin. Mexican American baritone Steven LaBrie has been drafted to join the surviving members for the tour, which has been rechristened as a “Greatest Hits” trek and will now be dedicated to Marin’s memory.
MUSIC
Deadline

Viola Davis In Talks To Star In Amazon Drama ‘Two Butterflies’ Penned By Evan Dodson; ‘Strong Island’s Yance Ford To Direct

EXCLUSIVE: Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, The Suicide Squad) is in talks to star in Two Butterflies, an Amazon drama based on an original idea and script by Evan Dodson, which will be directed by Strong Island‘s Yance Ford. Two Butterflies follows two estranged sisters who are torn apart by tragedy and forced to reunite when one sister must be transported to an Alzheimer’s facility. Dodson became the youngest scribe ever to make the Black List of the year’s best unproduced screenplays when his script was selected in 2016. Davis and Julius Tennon will produce the upcoming film for JuVee Productions, with...
MOVIES
GreenwichTime

Why Crix Nixed Sick Pic ‘The Plague’ in 1992

Analyzing the commercial failure of a movie 30 years after its release might not do much, if anything, to offset the film’s financial losses. In the case of Luis Puenzo’s failed big-budget 1992 adaptation of Albert Camus’ “The Plague,” perhaps there’s a streamer presentation that might perform a minor financial resuscitation on its P&L for Canal Plus and Gaumont. But given its subject matter, “The Plague” is more valuable as an instructive story illustrating the maxim, “Timing is everything.”
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Sidney Poitier’s Children: Meet The Hollywood Icon’s 6 Daughters

The first Black man to win an Oscar, legendary late actor Sidney Poitier, leaves a legacy of six daughters. Find out all about his amazing children here. Hollywood lost one of its greats when Sidney Poitier passed away at the age of 94 on Friday January 7. The first Bahamian and African American to win an Academy Award as Best Actor in 1964 for Lilies of the Field, Sidney led a trailblazing life. Raised in the Bahamas until he was 15, the star would start his career on Broadway before taking over Tinseltown with hits such as Blackboard Jungle, The Defiant Ones, Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner and To Sir With Love. Sidney even received a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II in 1974 and was honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Lulu, Singer and Co-Star of ‘To Sir With Love,’ Remembers Sidney Poitier, and Working With David Bowie

The legendary Scottish singer Lulu has had a career that’s spanned six decades and is still, as she says, “smashing it onstage.” But she is most associated with a song and a film that she made when she was a teenager: the 1967 Sidney Poitier-starring classic “To Sir, With Love.” The film depicted Poitier as a British Guyanese teacher at a tough East London school and the ensuing racial issues, and featured Lulu not just as a student in his class but also singing the title song to him in a pivotal scene at the end. Though just 18 at the...
CELEBRITIES
Tampa Bay News Wire

IL Divo Honors the Late Carlos Marin in a Greatest Hits Tour

IN THE AFTERMATH OF HIS TRAGIC PASSING, THE PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED “FOR ONCE IN MY LIFE TOUR” WILL NOW PAY TRIBUTE TO CARLOS MARIN. St. Petersburg, FL (January 4, 2022) – Following the tragic passing of Il Divo’s Carlos Marin, the remaining members of the multi-national group – America’s David Miller, France’s Sebastien Izambard and Switzerland’s Urs Buhler – will proceed with their tour in tribute to Marin. The tour, previously, the “For Once in My Life Tour” will go on as a Greatest Hits Tour and include special guest vocalist, Mexican American baritone Steven LaBrie. The tour will be filled with Il Divo’s hits from their vast catalog of songs with an incredible stage production. All tickets from the originally scheduled dates will be honored at the 2022 shows.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
rollingout.com

Legendary DJ Kay Slay on life support

The rap world is throwing its support behind legendary New York deejay Kay Slay, who is now on life support. Music producer and manager Wack 100 informed his 350K followers on Instagram that Kay Slay has been in the hospital for the past two weeks after contracting the novel coronavirus. Wack conveyed that Slay’s condition has deteriorated steadily and he has been placed on a ventilator and asks for fans’ prayers.
CELEBRITIES
palmspringslife.com

Taste January 2022

Coachella Valley’s buzziest brewmasters pour cups of joe that are anything but average. Meet the desert chefs inspired by the fresh, opened-minded philosophy of California cuisine. Restaurant Guide. From pancakes to pizza, find a delicious array of dishes at these Greater Palm Springs eateries. Elmer’s Restaurant. Adobe Grill...
PALM SPRINGS, CA

