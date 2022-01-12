ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man charged with giving Olympic athletes performance drugs

By JIM MUSTIAN - Associated Press
Trumann Democrat
 1 day ago

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. prosecutors charged a Texas man on Wednesday...

www.wabashplaindealer.com

Daily Mail

Texas 'naturopathic' therapist is hit with criminal anti-doping charges after 'providing performance enhancing drugs to Olympic athletes, including Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare ahead of Tokyo Games'

US prosecutors charged a Texas man on Wednesday with providing performance-enhancing drugs to athletes competing in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, including the star Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare. Eric Lira, 41, of El Paso, is the first person to be charged under a new US anti-doping law governing international sports...
SPORTS
Shore News Network

Jamestown Man Pleads Guilty To Multiple Drug Charges

PHONE: (716) 843-5817. BUFFALO, N.Y. – U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced today that Jun N. Martinez, 28, of Jamestown, NY, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra, Jr. to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, 100 grams or more of acetyl fentanyl; 400 grams or more of fentanyl; 50 grams or more of methamphetamine; and 500 grams or more of cocaine. The charges carry a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison, a maximum of life, and a $10,000,000 fine.
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Erie Man Convicted on Federal Drug Charges

An Erie man has been convicted on federal drug charges, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday. Isaac Cunningham, 43, pleaded guilty to a single count. Cunningham distributed 44.7 grams of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine May 6, 2021, according to information presented to the court. He also admitting...
ERIE, PA
Shore News Network

Hardy County man admits to drug charge

ELKINS, WEST VIRGINIA – Jesse Michael Ferrell, of Moorefield, West Virginia, has admitted to a drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Ferrell, 42, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine.” Ferrell admitted to working with others to distribute methamphetamine, also known as “crystal meth” and “ice,” in October 2020 in Hardy County.
HARDY COUNTY, WV
Daily Beast

Dozens Vanish Without a Trace in America’s New ‘Bermuda Triangle’ Next Door

CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Mexico—In the dead of night this fall, 12 migrants left the small northern Mexican town of Coyame to enter the vast Chihuahuan desert, with the hopes of crossing into the U.S. by way of the Texas border. Among them was a 14-year-old boy from Southern Mexico who was dreaming of reuniting with his family on the other side of the border.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

Influencer Who Dated Drug Dealers Was Just Arrested With 169 Baggies of Cocaine

MEXICO CITY — A reality TV star and aspiring reggaetón artist was arrested in Mexico City on Monday in a stolen car with over 150 bags of cocaine. Gabriela Castillo, 26, has been publicly linked romantically to multiple well-known gangsters in the Mexican capital in the past and was detained this week alongside an alleged member of a car theft ring, according to local media.
PUBLIC SAFETY
San Angelo LIVE!

Mexican Cartels Caught Flooding the Border with Buckets of Meth

The first enforcement action occurred on Monday, Dec. 13, when a CBP officer assigned to the Juarez Lincoln Bridge referred a 2006 Honda Accord for a secondary examination. The vehicle was driven by a 46-year-old male illegal alien making entry from Mexico. Following a canine and non-intrusive imaging system examination, CBP officers discovered a total of 56.39 pounds of alleged methamphetamine concealed within the vehicle. The narcotics had an estimated street value of $1,127,873.
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Court Sentences Two Mexican Army Officers to 30 Years for Femicide

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A court in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas has sentenced two army officers to 30 years in prison for femicide over the killing a female soldier, the state attorney general's office said on Friday. In addition to handing down the jail terms, the court ordered...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Texas announces execution date for eldest death row inmate

Authorities in Texas have scheduled the execution of a man who was sentenced to death in 1991 for the killing of a Houston police officer.Carl Wayne Buntion, 81, was convicted more than three decades ago for the death of 37-year-old Houston police officer James Irby, as the Houston Chronicle reported.He had been on parole for six weeks when he fatally shot Irby in a June 1990 traffic stop, and, as NBCDFW reported, had an extensive criminal record. Harris County district attorney Kim Ogg said on Tudesay that it was “time that he be held accountable for his horrific crime”, as the date of...
PUBLIC SAFETY

