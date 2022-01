Andy Murray has won three matches at the same ATP Tour event for the first time in more than two years after opponent David Goffin retired during their quarter-final at the Sydney Tennis Classic.The last time the Scot managed a hat-trick of victories at tour level was the European Open in Antwerp in October 2019, when he emotionally won what is his only title since his hip problems began two years earlier.But there have been positive signs over the last six months, most notably that Murray has been able to play and train consistently, and he followed up a marathon...

TENNIS ・ 22 HOURS AGO