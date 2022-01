Brooke Posch has been upped at Jax Media. The Search Party and Emily in Paris producer has named Posch as President of the company. It comes after co-founder Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns were promoted to Presidents of Jax Media owner Imagine Entertainment, although the pair will continue to lead Jax Media as CEO and CCO respectively. Posch joined Jax Media in 2018 as President of Original Programming. During her three year tenure, she has been responsible for launching the company’s UK division with Molly Seymour, a non-scripted division and a movie division run by John Hodges. Prior to joining Jax Media, she was...

