2022 Sony Open: Tee Times, TV, Featured LIVE Groups

The PGA Tour will remain in Hawaii, traveling from Maui to Oahu, for the 57th edition of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

The field at Waialae Country Club will include 144 players, all vying for a piece of the $7,500,000 purse, including a first-place prize worth $1,350,000.

Headliners include Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Smith, Webb Simpson, Harris English, and Billy Horschel, among others.

How to Follow the 2022 Sony Open

TELEVISION: Thu-Sat: 7 p.m.-10:30 p.m. ET (GOLF Channel); Sun: 6 p.m.-10 p.m. ET (GOLF Channel)

PGA TOUR LIVE (ESPN+): Thu-Fri: 12-7 p.m. ET (Groups), 7 p.m.-10:30 p.m. (Holes); Sat: 4-7 p.m. (Groups), 7-10:30 p.m. (Holes); Sun: 4-7 p.m. (Groups), 7-10:30 p.m. (Holes).

RADIO: Thu-Sat: 5-10:30 p.m.; Sun: 5-10 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM)

2022 Sony Open: Featured Groups

The PGA Tour announced the pairings and tee times for the opening two rounds which will include four featured LIVE groups.

Hideki Matsuyama, Kevin Kisner, Webb Simpson Abraham Ancer, Harris English, Billy Horschel Kevin Na, Talor Gooch, Cameron Smith Sungjae Im, Marc Leishman, Matt Jones

2022 Sony Open Tee Times

