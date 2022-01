Todd Whiting, a 17-year veteran with NBCUniversal, has died. He was 45. Whiting died suddenly on Jan. 4 of cardiac arrest resulting from pneumonia and complications from COVID-19, his family said. “Todd’s love of people and faithfulness in friendship is what will be missed by so many from coast to coast. Todd had an infectious smile, a quick wit and an optimistic enthusiasm that helped lift all those around him,” they said in a statement sent to The Hollywood Reporter. Whiting left NBCUniversal in March and became self-employed after an 18-month stint as senior vp at Peacock TV. In that role, he oversaw...

