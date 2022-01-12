Florida women busted for 3am felony glitter attack on man

Sarah Franks (age 29), and Kaitlin O’Donovan (age 27)

Some say glitter is the most offensive of crafting products.

Two Florida women are each facing a felony charge after allegedly attacking a male victim with glitter on Monday (January 10th). Police accuse Sarah Franks (age 29), and Kaitlin O’Donovan (age 27) of arriving at the Clearwater residence of Jacob Colon, where they struck him “in the upper torso and head” with containers of glitter.

Franks then climbed over the ground-level fence and entered Colon’s apartment where she “engaged the victim again by throwing more containers of glitter at home.”

O’Donovan followed and threw more glitter.

Franks then kicked a window in the apartment until it broke, and Franks and O’Donovan then left and drove away.

Police arrested the two women after tracking the getaway car back to the duo’s home.

Both were arrested on a felony charge of burglary with assault or battery.

Franks was also charged with criminal mischief for allegedly breaking Colon’s window.

