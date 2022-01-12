ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Florida women busted for 3am felony glitter attack on man

By Joe Kelley
WDBO
WDBO
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eLfWd_0djlrFwM00
Sarah Franks (age 29), and Kaitlin O’Donovan (age 27)

Some say glitter is the most offensive of crafting products.

Two Florida women are each facing a felony charge after allegedly attacking a male victim with glitter on Monday (January 10th). Police accuse Sarah Franks (age 29), and Kaitlin O’Donovan (age 27) of arriving at the Clearwater residence of Jacob Colon, where they struck him “in the upper torso and head” with containers of glitter.

Franks then climbed over the ground-level fence and entered Colon’s apartment where she “engaged the victim again by throwing more containers of glitter at home.”

O’Donovan followed and threw more glitter.

Franks then kicked a window in the apartment until it broke, and Franks and O’Donovan then left and drove away.

Police arrested the two women after tracking the getaway car back to the duo’s home.

Both were arrested on a felony charge of burglary with assault or battery.

Franks was also charged with criminal mischief for allegedly breaking Colon’s window.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDBO

Florida police officer saves young dolphin caught in fishing net

MIAMI — A Florida police officer helped free a dolphin in distress last month, freeing the young mammal from a fishing net. “I got you, buddy,” Officer Nelson Silva of the Miami-Dade Police Department’s marine patrol unit can be heard in a video published Wednesday by the agency.
MIAMI, FL
WDBO

Ohio woman lunges for officer’s gun after Walmart theft

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — An Ohio woman is accused of trying to lunge for a gun after she was detained at a Cleveland-area Walmart on suspicion of theft, authorities said. Brandi L. Bullington, 40, of Cleveland, was charged with one count of robbery, WJW-TV reported. According to the North...
NORTH OLMSTED, OH
WDBO

29 charged in 6-state shoplifting ring that hit pharmacies

TULSA, Okla. — (AP) — State and federal authorities announced Thursday that they arrested and charged more than two dozen people for taking part in a multistate shoplifting ring that made off with more than $10 million in stolen goods over the past few years, most of which was over-the-counter medications.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clearwater, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Clearwater, FL
WDBO

Judge allows video release in Black man's shooting death

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — (AP) — A judge on Thursday granted a request from the police chief of a North Carolina city to release body camera video recorded in the aftermath of the shooting death of a Black man by an off-duty sheriff's deputy. Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WDBO

DA criticized for handling of police shooting of 8-year-old

A hearing for a teenager charged with murder in the death of an 8-year-old girl hit by police gunfire was postponed Thursday as elected officials and activists stepped up their criticism of a prosecutor's handling of the case so far. Authorities say Angelo Ford, 16, got into an argument and...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WDBO

Houston girl, 16, fatally shot while walking family dog

HOUSTON — A 16-year-old Houston girl died after being shot multiple times while walking the family dog in her neighborhood Tuesday, authorities said. Diamond Alvarez was walking the dog, named Peanut, at around 9:30 p.m. CST when family members said they heard gunshots ring out, KHOU-TV reported. When Peanut returned home without Alvarez, family members became worried.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glitter#Police#Criminal Mischief
WDBO

Ponzi schemer gets over 17 years, ordered to repay $103M

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — (AP) — A man once dubbed “King Perry” was sentenced Thursday to more than 17 years in prison for his role in masterminding a long-running investment scam that collected more than $115 million from 1,000 investors nationwide. Perry Santillo appeared in federal court...
ROCHESTER, NY
WDBO

Man charged with storming Capitol made rap videos about riot

A South Dakota man charged this week with storming the U.S. Capitol last year performed rap songs about the riot in videos posted on his YouTube channel, federal authorities say. A relative told the FBI that Billy Knutson was a rapper who sold his music online and has a YouTube...
MITCHELL, SD
WDBO

Young Dolph murder suspect Justin Johnson booked into Memphis jail

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the suspects in the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph was booked into a Tennessee jail on Thursday. Justin Johnson, 23, was taken into custody at a truck stop outside Terre Haute, Indiana, WHBQ-TV reported. He was extradited to Memphis and booked into the Shelby County Criminal Justice Center on Thursday.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDBO

Firefighter dies battling blaze in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A firefighter died Thursday while responding to a fire in St. Louis, Chief Dennis Jenkerson said. Authorities responded to a report of a blaze in a two-and-a-half story building on the 5900 block of Cote Brilliante around noon, according to fire officials. First responders reported heavy fire showing through the second floor and went in to search for people who might have been trapped inside.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WDBO

A year after SC inmate's death, family still seeking charges

The family of a mentally ill Black man who died after South Carolina jail employees repeatedly stunned him and then kneeled on his back until he stopped breathing is still seeking criminal charges. Relatives for Jamal Sutherland have repeatedly asked South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson to consider prosecuting the...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WDBO

Los Angeles police investigate Ye after battery complaint

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Police are investigating after a battery report was filed Thursday against Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West. The incident that spurred the complaint took place in downtown Los Angeles at about 3 a.m. Thursday, LAPD spokeswoman Redina Puentes said. No arrests have been made.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
17K+
Followers
45K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy