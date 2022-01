DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Are you someone that forgets birthdays or anniversaries? If so, getting a flower arrangement may be a little easier for you now. After seeing a recent uptick in their business, Flowers of Hope in Dothan has added a new addition. They now have an honesty cooler set up outside where you can stop by any time of day, grab an arrangement out of the cooler and pay for it through their honesty system.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 9 HOURS AGO