Vanguard Zombies: Season 1 – How To Access Shi No Numa | Round-Based Map Guide

Some players are simply calling the game 'unplayable' at this point. Call of Duty: Vanguard has had a rough two months, and some new issues are causing players to finally label the newest title in the series as “unplayable.” Sledgehammer Games has had their work cut out for them since launch day in November, with problems ranging from overpowered fire grenades to larger issues like Vanguard‘s very slow-progressing battle pass system. Patches have been rolled out to fix certain problems, but now, the main issue has shifted to packet bursts. Dedicated players are begging the development team to bump this game-breaking bug to the top of the to-do list, as it’s been negatively impacting players for the past few weeks.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO