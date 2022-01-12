Neckscars/Celebration Summer (East Coast)

We are thrilled to bring to you an all new Punknews Exclusive premiere for LA punkers Upper Downers. The band features Chris Kehoe from the band Aficionado and here is their debut single titled "Responsibility". The track will be off of the band's upcoming debvut album, No Refills Left, out soon through No Sleep Records. see below to check out the video.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 22 HOURS AGO