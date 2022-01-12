Neckscars/Celebration Summer (East Coast)

Circa Survive have postponed the first half of their tour with Tigers Jaw, and Soul Glo due to rising Covid rates. The show dates from January 7th to February 5th is now moved to the summer. Tickets to these show will remain valid for the rescheduled dates.
The OBGMs have announced a handful of shows for the US. The shows will take place in April. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 14. The OBGMs will be touring with Death From Above 1979 this spring and released The Ends in 2020. Check out the dates below.
We are thrilled to bring to you an all new Punknews Exclusive premiere for LA punkers Upper Downers. The band features Chris Kehoe from the band Aficionado and here is their debut single titled "Responsibility". The track will be off of the band's upcoming debvut album, No Refills Left, out soon through No Sleep Records. see below to check out the video.
Dan Andriano and The Bygones, Dan Andriano of Alkaline Trio's band with Nick Kenrick and Randy and Dylan Moore, have released a lyric video for their new song "Narcissus, Amateur Classic Narcissist". The video was created by Jason Link. The song is off Dan Andriano and The Bygones' upcoming album Dear Darkness due out February 11 via Epitaph Records. Check out the video below.
The Suicide Machines will be releasing some coffee beans. It's called "Coffee for the revolution" and it's out now via Rootless coffee. Rootless Coffee is run, in part, by Jono Diener of Baggage. Suicide Machines released Revolution Spring in 2020. You can see the post below.
