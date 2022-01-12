Myopia Progression May Continue in Young Adults Into Late 20s

Myopia development and progression may be more common in young adults than was previously thought. Photo: Alan G. Kabat, OD, and Joseph W. Sowka, OD. Click image to enlarge. The worldwide proliferation of myopia has led researchers to shine a brighter spotlight on this condition, with much of the focus placed on young adolescents, since many studies have cited that myopia develops and progresses fastest during childhood and stabilizes in the mid-teenage years. Looking beyond this age group, a new investigation found that more than one-third of adults experienced myopia progression in their twenties, although at a slower rate compared with childhood.

