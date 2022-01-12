ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

DeSantis: FDA Extends Expiration Of Up To 1 Million COVID Tests

By Joel Malkin
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JM8jF_0djlpXVm00
Photo: Getty Images

Hundreds of thousands of expired COVID test kits in Florida can still be used.

The FDA recently granted the state's request to extend the kits' expiration date by another three months to March.

The Division of Emergency Management has between 800,000 and one million test kits that originally expired in September due to lack of demand. The state was able to get an extension that moved the expiration date to the end of December before asking for this most recent extension.

Gov. DeSantis addressed this during a visit to Bonita Springs on Wednesday.

He said they will be sent to county health departments, hospitals, long-term care facilities, emergency management offices and public safety agencies.

The governor says the test kits are not being sent directly to residents as only trained medical professionals can administer them at testing sites. They are not at-home tests.

DeSantis claims the feds dragged their feet.

"I think the department basically was correct to not send if they may not have been accurate. And so they needed the FDA to be able to say that. It took the FDA a long time, but it takes them a long time to do everything."

He says the current requirements of testing to board airlines and other transportation are overkill, and that the feds will eventually come around to Florida's position.

As for why the FDA was able to extend the expiration date a second time, the agency says that "ongoing stability studies" prove the kits are still accurate and usable.

Comments / 1

Related
orlandoweekly.com

Ron DeSantis looking ill at press conference fuels speculation that Florida Gov. has COVID-19

A video making the rounds on Twitter is fueling speculation that governor Ron DeSantis contracted COVID-19. The executive who is in competition for "doing the least to combat the virus" was seen struggling to breathe during a recent press conference. The video came after the governor disappeared for 10 days over the holidays while the state of Florida was suffering from an unprecedented coronavirus outbreak.
FLORIDA STATE
SlashGear

Pfizer’s early COVID vaccine trial data hints at bad news for some parents

Pfizer and BioNTech, the companies behind one of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States, have announced plans to expand their trial involving kids in the youngest age groups. Going forward, the clinical study will add a third dose to the vaccine regimen for babies and young kids ages 6 months to 4 years of age. The reason, the company notes, was less than robust responses in participants given the two-dose series.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Coronavirus
City
Bonita Springs, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
disneydining.com

BREAKING: Orange County, Florida, now has the highest COVID positivity rate in all of Florida

In a continuing trend in the Sunshine State, new COVID cases in Florida continue to remain high, as the state reported more than 67,000 new cases on Thursday. The state also continues to grapple with difficulties in getting residents tested with some reports and social media posts alleging that some lines are so long, people have passed out while waiting.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Termination of unvaccinated health care workers backfires as Biden pledges help amid COVID surge

President Biden is deploying military doctors and health care workers to bolster hospitals amid the spike in omicron variant cases. But in the last few months, thousands of health care workers across the nation have been terminated over refusing to comply with vaccine mandates, leaving health care providers in the lurch with staffing shortages while bracing for more patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
SlashGear

The FDA just changed the Moderna COVID booster rules

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced a change to how long adults must wait before they can get the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. Starting immediately, individuals aged 18 and older can now get their booster shot after at least five months have passed since the completion of the primary series of the Moderna vaccine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Expiration
People

Amazon's At-Home COVID-19 PCR Test Is FDA-Authorized for Emergency Usage and Only $40

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. As coronavirus cases continue to surge in the United States due to the highly contagious Omicron variant, the Food and Drug Administration has authorized a handful of at-home rapid antigen and molecular (PCR) COVID-19 test kits. Many of the kits can be conveniently found online, including Amazon's very own RT-PCR kit, which recently was FDA-authorized for emergency usage.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Fox News

Period between second Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shot, booster remains 6 months: FDA

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said Monday that the interval between a second dose of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine and a booster shot remains six months. "Right now if you got J&J, you get a booster after two months. If you got Pfizer as your primary series, you can get a booster at five months or beyond. If you got Moderna, you can get a booster at six months or beyond. Whatever you decide to get a booster of," acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said in a call with reporters.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KVCR NEWS

The CDC now recommends Pfizer boosters after 5 months, not 6

People who were initially immunized with two shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine should receive a booster shot after five months, rather than six, according to a new recommendation from the the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The move comes after the Food and Drug Administration on Monday authorized...
INDUSTRY
floridianpress.com

DeSantis Calls On Biden Administration To Release ’Federal Stranglehold’ On COVID Antibody Treatments

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is calling on the Biden administration to allow his state to obtain or purchase directly more monoclonal antibody treatments. During a press conference at Broward Health Medical Center in Ft. Lauderdale, DeSantis shed light on the Biden administration's restrictions on Florida's ability to provide monoclonal antibody treatments and called on the federal government to allow states to directly purchase them as well.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Miami

Florida Hospitals Top 11,000 Patients With COVID-19

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – More than 11,000 patients in Florida hospitals have COVID-19, including nearly 1,400 in intensive-care units, according to data released Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The agency reported that 11,078 hospital inpatients had COVID-19, up from 9,888 in a Monday count. Also, the data said 1,382 COVID-19 patients were in intensive-care units, up from 1,158 on Monday. The totals were additional evidence of the impact that the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus is having on the state, as it continues to cause soaring case numbers.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

COVID-19 update: Florida reports 47,709 new cases; number of hospital patients with virus passes 11,000

Florida reported 47,709 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as hospital patients with COVID-19 also increased over the weekend, passing 11,000 for the first time since mid-September. Miami-Dade County still had the highest per-capita rate of daily COVID-19 cases of any county in the U.S. on Monday — excluding counties with low populations — with a rolling 7-day average of 4,581 cases per 100,000 ...
FLORIDA STATE
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy