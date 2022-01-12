ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Genome Biology Papers Present Approach to Uncover Factors Affecting Gene Expression, Camellia Reference Genome, More

GenomeWeb
 1 day ago

A University of California, San Francisco, team has identified a range of diseases and drugs associated the expression of ACE2, the receptor SARS-CoV-2 relies on to enter cells. In their new Genome Biology paper, the UCSF team created a semi-automated framework called GENe Expression Variance Analysis, or GENEVA, which they used...

www.genomeweb.com

insideedition.com

Scientists in Southern China Discover an Incredibly Well-Preserved Dinosaur Embryo

A 72-million-year-old dinosaur embryo was discovered inside a fossilized egg. And scientists are calling it one of the best-preserved specimens of its kind ever found. The embryo, named Baby Yingliang, was found in southern China, and it belongs to a toothless theropod dinosaur. "After careful fossil preparation, basically we see...
WORLD
dailyhealthpost.com

This vegetable oil linked to “aggressive” tumour growth, study finds

In a recent study published in the journal Nature, researchers at IRB Barcelona identified one type of dietary fatty acid that promotes tumour expansion. The study details the mechanism by which dietary palmitic acid, which is commonly found in palm oil, can increase metastasis in oral cancer and melanoma skin cancer.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Researchers pinpoint blood factors linked to severe COVID

Scientists have identified unique "indicators" in the blood of patients with severe and fatal COVID, paving the way for simple diagnostic tests to help doctors identify who will go on to become critically ill. In a study led by researchers at the Hull York Medical School and Department of Mathematics...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
The US Sun

Scientists creating ‘self-spreading’ viruses that could have ‘irreversible consequences’ for the planet, experts warn

SCIENTISTS are creating “super-infectious” viruses that could have “irreversible consequences” for the planet, experts have warned. The “risky virology” sees scientists tweak viruses in labs to make them spread easily between hosts, in the hope of developing viral vaccines, according to a new paper penned by top academics at King’s College London.
SCIENCE
Medscape News

COVID-19 May Promote Tumor Development in Patients With Cancer

The study covered in this summary was published on medRxiv.org as a preprint and has not yet been peer reviewed. Cancer patients exposed to SARS-CoV-2 infection experience persistent increases in cytokines, chemokines and (angiogenic) growth factors (CCGs) over and above those seen in unexposed patients, indicates a Belgian analysis of serial blood samples.
CANCER
healththoroughfare.com

Respected Scientist Causes Controversy by Saying Omicron Is “Not the Same Disease” as the Other COVID-19 Variants!

Earlier this week, a British scientist who advises the government of the United Kingdom on matters of life sciences grabbed a lot of attention by stating that the newest strain of COVID-19, Omicron, is actually “not the same disease that we were seeing a year ago” and that the pandemic death rates are “now history” as per the Guardian.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
The Conversation U.S.

How does excess sugar affect the developing brain throughout childhood and adolescence? A neuroscientist who studies nutrition explains

Parents often stress about their kids’ sugar intake, but it can be hard to know how much is too much – or what to do about it. Glucose – a simple sugar that forms the basis of most carbohydrate-rich food – is the primary source of energy for the brain. Healthy brains require a continuous source of energy and nutrients to fuel growth, learning and development. However, that doesn’t mean extra consumption of sugar is good for the developing brain. In fact, too much sugar can actually be detrimental to the normal growth of the brain. I am a clinical...
NUTRITION
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Netherlands
Nature.com

Mathematical modelling of SARS-CoV-2 variant outbreaks reveals their probability of extinction

When a virus spreads, it may mutate into, e.g., vaccine resistant or fast spreading lineages, as was the case for the Danish Cluster-5 mink variant (belonging to the B.1.1.298 lineage), the British B.1.1.7 lineage, and the South African B.1.351 lineage of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. A way to handle such spreads is through a containment strategy, where the population in the affected area is isolated until the spread has been stopped. Under such circumstances, it is important to monitor whether the mutated virus is extinct via massive testing for the virus sub-type. If successful, the strategy will lead to lower and lower numbers of the sub-type, and it will eventually die out. An important question is, for how long time one should wait to be sure the sub-type is extinct? We use a hidden Markov model for infection spread and an approximation of a two stage sampling scheme to infer the probability of extinction. The potential of the method is illustrated via a simulation study. Finally, the model is used to assess the Danish containment strategy when SARS-CoV-2 spread from mink to man during the summer of 2020, including the Cluster-5 sub-type. In order to avoid further spread and mink being a large animal virus reservoir, this situation led to the isolation of seven municipalities in the Northern part of the country, the culling of the entire Danish 17 million large mink population, and a bill to interim ban Danish mink production until the end of 2021.
SCIENCE
Neuroscience News

Is Energy the Key to Alzheimer’s Disease?

Summary: Study identifies a link between how cells produce energy for brain function and a genetic mutation associated with Alzheimer’s disease. A team of researchers at the University of Adelaide has found a link between the way that cells produce energy for brain function and the mutated genes found in Alzheimer’s disease.
SCIENCE
CBS News

Why do COVID-19 PCR and antigen tests produce different results?

COVID-19 tests are in greater demand than ever, and new data about the Omicron variant can make picking and using different types of tests confusing. Molecular tests for COVID-19, like the "RT-PCR" technology used by many laboratories — known as PCR tests — are widely considered the "gold standard" for spotting the most infections caused by SARS-CoV-2.
SCIENCE
contagionlive.com

Exploring the Efficacy of Fecal Transplant for C Difficile Infection

Fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT) is known to be an effective treatment for recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection. New research from the UVA School of Medicine reveals why. With half a million new infections each year, Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI) is the most common hospital acquired infection in the US. The bacterium...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

New neural network for more accurate DNA editing

Russian bioinformaticians have proposed a new neural network architecture capable of evaluating how well a guide RNA has been chosen for a gene editing experiment. Their approach will facilitate more efficient DNA modification with the popular CRISPR/Cas method and therefore will help develop new strategies for creating genetically modified organisms and find ways of treating grave hereditary disorders. The study, supported by a Russian Science Foundation grant, was published in the Nucleic Acids Research journal.
SCIENCE
atlantanews.net

Scientists explain HIV immunity phenomenon

US researchers have come closer to answering the question why some people are able to control HIV levels without antiretroviral therapy. A group of American scientists has come closer to solving the mystery of so-called ?elite controllers? (ECs) ? a rare group of people who are able to keep low levels of HIV without antiretroviral drugs.
SCIENCE
thekatynews.com

High-Fiber Diet Associated With Improved Progression-Free Survival And Response To Immunotherapy In Melanoma Patients

Strongest correlation seen in patients not using probiotic supplements. Patients with melanoma who reported eating more fiber-rich foods when they began immunotherapy treatment survived longer without cancer growth than patients with insufficient dietary fiber intake, according to new research from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center published today in Science. The benefit was most noticeable in patients who did not take commercially available probiotic supplements. Parallel pre-clinical studies supported the observational findings.
CANCER
Nature.com

Body composition, physical capacity, and immuno-metabolic profile in community-acquired pneumonia caused by COVID-19, influenza, and bacteria: a prospective cohort study

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. Different pathogens can cause community-acquired pneumonia (CAP); however, the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) causing coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has re-emphasized the vital role of respiratory viruses as a cause of CAP. The aim was to explore differences in metabolic profile, body composition, physical capacity, and inflammation between patients hospitalized with CAP caused by different etiology.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

