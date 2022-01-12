ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Veteran safety Eric Weddle rejoining LA Rams for playoffs

Frankfort Times
 1 day ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Safety Eric Weddle is coming out of retirement...

www.ftimes.com

hebervalleyradio.com

The Rams Sign Eric Weddle Out of Retirement

LOS ANGELES-Wednesday morning, ahead of their Monday Night playoff game against the Arizona Cardinals, the Los Angeles Rams signed retired NFL safety, and former University of Utah star, Eric Weddle, out of retirement. Weddle, who turned 37 earlier this month, most recently played for the Rams in 2019. The six-time...
NFL
Sporting News

How Jalen Ramsey’s cryptic tweet led to the Rams signing of Eric Weddle, disappointing fans

Jalen Ramsey doesn't play inside, but he is a Rams insider. The Rams lured Eric Weddle out of retirement on Wednesday, surprisingly signing the safety to a one-year deal to help reinforce the back-end as the Rams gear up for the Cardinals on Monday night. The move reunites Weddle with secondary-mate Ramsey, who was pretty thrilled about the move.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Jalen Ramsey reacts to Eric Weddle coming out of retirement for Rams’ playoff run

The Los Angeles Rams announced the surprising addition of Eric Weddle on Wednesday amid the injury to Jordan Fuller. Fans were fired up to see the veteran DB back in Los Angeles, but no one was more excited than Rams star cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Ramsey took to Twitter on Wednesday to share his excitement over the return of Weddle to LA, and it’s safe to say he’s over the moon about the Rams’ latest addition.
NFL
AOL Corp

Rams sign safety Eric Weddle, who retired 2 years ago, after Jordan Fuller injury

Safety Eric Weddle is coming out of retirement to help his old team during the playoffs. Weddle's agent announced on Wednesday that the Los Angeles Rams have signed the six-time Pro Bowler, who originally retired in Feb. 2020 after a 13-year career. Jalen Ramsey, Weddle's former Rams teammate, couldn't hide...
NFL
OCRegister

Rams bring Eric Weddle out of retirement to help depleted secondary

When Eric Weddle retired after the 2019 season, he said he knew he would have been the odd man out in the Rams’ safety corps of the future and wasn’t interested in being a backup. Being an emergency replacement is more appealing. Weddle agreed Wednesday to make a...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sean McVay explains conservative 4th-quarter calls after 49ers' late punt

Sean McVay has put a ton of trust in Matthew Stafford this season. As a team, the Los Angeles Rams did, too, by acquiring him in a blockbuster trade with the Detroit Lions. But with a chance to put Sunday’s game away, McVay took the ball out of his quarterback’s hands. After the 49ers punted back to the Rams with 1:57 left on the clock and Los Angeles leading 24-17, the Rams only needed to pick up a first down to clinch the victory.
NFL
kslsports.com

Report: Eric Weddle Returns To NFL For Playoffs

SALT LAKE CITY – Former NFL and University of Utah safety Eric Weddle is returning to the NFL, according to a report from Ian Rapoport. The Los Angeles Rams plan to sign Weddle to play safety through the playoffs since the team lost Jordan Fuller to a season-ending ankle injury.
NFL
therams.com

Rams sign Eric Weddle to practice squad

In wake of injuries at the safety position, the Rams are bringing a veteran and familiar face out of retirement. Los Angeles on Wednesday signed defensive back Eric Weddle to its practice squad, following safety Jordan Fuller's season-ending ankle injury and safety Taylor Rapp entering concussion protocol coming out of last Sunday's regular season finale against the 49ers.
NFL
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Weddle unretires to return to Rams

LOS ANGELES – Safety Eric Weddle is coming out of retirement to rejoin the Los Angeles Rams for the playoffs. Weddle turned 37 last week, and he hasn't played in the NFL since the 2019 season, but the Rams signed him to their practice squad Wednesday to address their glaring need at safety.
NFL
espn700sports.com

JB Long on the Rams playoff run, return of Weddle, Pac-12 in 2022 + more

Pac-12 Network analyst/Voice of the LA Rams JB Long joins The Drive to discuss the return of Eric Weddle, Terrell Burgess providing depth, an upcoming playoff run, CFB season in review, Utes Rose Bowl run, Pac-12 in 2022 + more. Subscribe to ESPN700's News!. Get the latest sports news, contests...
NFL
Riverside Press Enterprise

Whicker: 2 years into retirement, Eric Weddle eagerly answers call from Rams

Eric Weddle did not retire to the couch. He did not spend his idle time plundering the pantry. He retired to the weight room and the basketball court, and to a car that took his kids to various games and practices across the sporting spectrum. The Weddle Taxi Service, he called it.
NFL

