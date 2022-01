What is God of War’s best armor and how do you unlock it? God of War's best armor can’t be earned easily, but if you’ve already completed Kratos’ latest campaign and you’re looking to clean up the post-game content, then you may want to nab the best gear in the game – especially before you attempt to beat the Valkyries. In this God of War guide, we’re going to introduce the best armor and how to unlock it.

