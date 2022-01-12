ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drake's Friend Finally Returns "Chappelle Show" DVD After 15 Years

By Aron A.
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWe all have a friend who borrowed a DVD, book, or even a clothing item that they've yet to return. Most people forget about it after a certain amount of time, which appears to be the case for Drake and his DVD set of The Chappelle Show....

Quavo & Karrueche Tran Vacation Together In St. Martin

Quavo and Karrueche Tran appear to be on a baecation in St. Martin. A handful of photos and videos uploaded to The Shade Room on Friday, January 7th show the former lovers relaxing together in the tropics, fuelling rumours that they may have reignited their 2017 fling. As Rap Up...
CELEBRITIES
XXL Mag

Uncle Murda Says Lil Nas X Will Die of AIDS on New Track ‘Rap Up 2021′

As expected, Uncle Murda released his version of the "Rap Up 2021" and this iteration may be the most inflammatory yet, including a wild line about Lil Nas X. The Brooklyn rapper released the annual (always controversial) track on New Year's Day (Jan. 1). The song features 14 minutes of Lenny talking reckless, "respectfully," touching on all the goings on in hip-hop, urban and national news. Murda starts things off in eyebrow-raising fashion. "Lil Nas X gon' catch AIDS and die like Eazy-E/Hope the LGBTQ don't cancel me," Murda raps. "Like they tried to stop DaBaby from getting paid, when he was talking about how they be giving each other AIDS."
HIP HOP
NME

Watch Lil Durk propose to India Royale during a hometown gig in Chicago

After four years of dating – and the 2018 birth of their daughter Willow Banks – Lil Durk is officially engaged to his longtime partner, India Royale. Durk popped the question last Saturday (December 18) during a hometown performance at Chicago’s United Center. He appeared as part of the Big Jam Concert hosted by local radio station WGCI, inviting Royale onstage to serenade her with a song before dropping to one knee and asking – to a deafening onslaught of cheers – “Would you wanna be my wife?”
MUSIC
Person
Kanye West
Person
Drake
XXL Mag

Married Couple Walks Out to Young Thug’s ‘Digits’ at Wedding Reception – Watch

Young Thug is arguably this generation’s most influential rapper to his fans and artists alike. So much so that a married couple walked out to Thugger’s 2016 song “Digits” at their wedding reception. On Monday (Jan. 3), social media influencer/vlogger Darreion posted a video on his Twitter page of himself and his wife, Chantenique, walking out to Thug’s club anthem with the groomsmen and bridesmaids waiting for their arrival on the dance floor.
HIP HOP
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Durk Ties Taylor Swift For Most Billboard Hits Of Any Artist In 2021

Lil Durk's 2021 saw him level up from well-known, mildly appreciated Chicago trap singer to bonafide superstar, coveted feature artist and automatic chart topper. This evolution came due to a combination of quality and quantity, as he dropped frequently throughout the year and delivered exceptional music each time. As 2021...
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Memphis Rapper Big30 Reveals How Many Millions He Made From Rap In 2 Years

It appears Moneybagg Yo’s N-Less Entertainment pupil Big30 has picked up on the “Wockesha” rapper’s entrepreneurial mindset. In a series of Instagram stories Big30 previously shared that began recirculating on Friday (December 31), the Memphis rapper flossed the multi-million dollar gross earnings he has managed to rake in since becoming a mainstream rapper in 2019.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Jon Believes Busta Rhymes Could "Smoke" Jay-Z In A "Verzuz"

Since the inception of Verzuz, people have been advocating for Jay-Z to make an appearance. Each time Verzuz announces a new set of performers, Hip Hop fans from around the globe jump on the social media platform of their choice and debate who would battle the likes of Lil Wayne, Eminem, Kanye West, Drake, or Jay-Z, and while there have been several noteworthy opponents named, Jigga believes he stands alone.
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
XXL Mag

Rick Ross Tells The 85 South Comedy Show Hosts He Has to Use the Bathroom, Never Comes Back – Watch

On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) Rozay appeared on a recent episode of the show, which aired on Dec. 17. The interview with hosts DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller and Chico Bean seemed to be going well until around the 37-minute mark. After enthusiastically answering a question about his early singles "Hustlin" and "Push It," Ross notifies the hosts he needs to take a leak. "Let me use the bathroom one time and I'ma take this jacket off," Ross says before taking a sip of his beverage and exiting the room.
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Chloe Bailey Fuels Gunna Relationship Rumors By Celebrating Their Collaborative Song

The Chloe Bailey-Gunna timeline has always pointed to signs of romance between the two. Every time the two are spotted together, it only adds fuel to the fire. Rumors of a relationship first began when Gunna flirted with Chloe by reposting her tongue-out photo on his Instagram story. Next, he brought Chloe to his hometown Atlanta and took her to a Hawks-Mavericks basketball game in October. While he insisted it was just a friendly meeting, the duo continued to spend time together: "Yeah, we're not dating, that was just, like, a date though, where you just go to the game and catch a vibe. But she's my friend. We went to the studio after and locked in. She's very creative, she's very talented, and you will be seeing us more, for sure."
MUSIC
Atlanta Daily World

Trap Music Pioneer Zaytoven talks ‘Superfly’ movie, and how he found Fame

In this episode, Grammy Award-winning and Platinum Record producer Zaytoven explains how he managed to attain so much commercial success without having any aspirations to pursue a professional career in entertainment. The Trap Music pioneer (Gucci Mane, Future, Migos, Usher) also talks about his debut album Trap Holizay, and how he was selected to provide music for Sony’s 2018 feature film makeover of ‘Superfly.’
MOVIES
myk104.com

Moneybagg Yo pays tribute to the late Virgil Abloh

As the fashion, music and entertainment worlds continue to mourn the late Virgil Abloh, Moneybagg Yo is paying tribute to the Louis Vuitton artistic director. The “Time Today” rapper posted several Instagram photos of him wearing a white fur Louis Vuitton jacket and commented, “#RIPVirgil Abloh.” The price tag read $25,900.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

Coachella 2022 Full Lineup Revealed: Harry Styles, Kanye West and Billie Eilish to Headline

Harry Styles will join headliners Billie Eilish and Kanye West at the Coachella festival, sources confirm to Variety. Swedish House Mafia are also expected to perform, although it is unclear whether or not they are headliners. The official announcement and full lineup were released on Wednesday evening. This will be the’ first performance at the festival by Styles, who sources say may release new music before the performance. He recently completed the biggest North American tour by any major artist since the pandemic began in early 2020, although he has not released a new album since “Fine Line” in December of...
MUSIC
Independent Tribune

Drake pays tribute to late designer Virgil Abloh with new tattoo

Drake showed his appreciation for late fashion designer Virgil Abloh with some new body art. The chart-topping hip-hop star remembered his close friend with a tattoo less than a month following his passing. Tattoo artist Ganga posted a photo to Instagram displaying his design on the “God’s Plan” lyricist’s arm....
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

Kanye West Named as Suspect in Criminal Battery Investigation

Kanye West has been named as a suspect in a battery report taken by the LAPD’s Newton Division early on Thursday morning, Variety has confirmed. He was not arrested; a rep for West did not immediately respond to requests for comment. According to LAPD spokesperson Redina Puentes, the incident occurred at about 3 a.m. at South Santa Fe Avenue and Bay Street in downtown Los Angeles. The location is outside of Soho Warehouse, a members-only club. TMZ first reported the news, citing police sources as saying the incident is being investigated as misdemeanor battery, which carries a maximum jail sentence of...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

