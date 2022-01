“It will take money — not mothballs — in the state treasury to build the Idaho of which we all dream.” — Idaho Governor Robert E. Smylie (R), 1966. There was a time, before the 1990s, when Idaho’s elected officials believed that investment in our community was worthwhile. Well, today, we have a full treasury. Still, some of our state officials are trying to convince us that we can’t afford to adequately fund education and other priorities we have as citizens.

