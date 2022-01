If you’re single and hunting for a place to live in Dallas-Fort Worth, you might want to set your sights on Arlington. A recent report from the RentHop website shows that among the 50 U.S. cities with the biggest populations, Arlington ranks first in Texas and 10th in the nation for the most affordable studio apartments. RentHop cites median monthly rent of $790, with singles in Arlington spending a 19 percent share of their average income ($49,828) on rent.

