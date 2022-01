In January 1983, Josh Reid moved into my neighborhood in Northern Virginia. My father was serving as solicitor general under President Reagan and Josh’s father, Harry Reid, had just been elected to the U.S. House of Representatives from Nevada. Josh and I quickly became best friends. We were both 11 years old at the time, and we attended school and church together, were active in the same Scout troop, played on the same soccer team, and had many interests in common.

