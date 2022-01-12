ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Toy Fair Canceled In NYC For Second Straight Year Due To Covid Concerns

By Dade Hayes
Deadline
Deadline
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X7XRg_0djll9EJ00

For the second straight year, Covid has caused the cancellation of Toy Fair, which has been held annually in New York for more than a century.

The gathering had been scheduled for February 19 to 22 at New York’s Javits Center. Toy Fair has become increasingly important over the years to Hollywood marketers looking to expand franchises through toy and merchandise extensions. The Toy Association, which puts on the event and plays a central role in the $32.6 billion domestic toy business, was founded in 1916.

A few major companies among the 1,000-plus exhibitors initially expected at the event had bowed out in recent weeks amid the spread of the Omicron variant, including Hasbro, MGA Entertainment, Walmart and Target. The Toy Association estimated that 700 manufacturers and marketers had remained committed.

Organizers said they sought to preserve the business interests of those 700 exhibitors. At the same time, they had been “weighing that against those departing and seriously on the fence, and needing to provide a sufficient quantity and quality across the retail buying community necessary to deliver a positive experience,” Toy Association CEO Steve Pasierb said. “As that balance has shifted, we are obligated to make the best decision in everyone’s interest no matter how heartbreaking for so many and potentially damaging some business’ future prospects.”

Pasierb said that safety protocols had reassured many attendees, but the event had been battling “constant, unfounded rumors” on social media and elsewhere that the plug had already been pulled.

The industry events calendar in 2022 has gotten off to a depressingly familiar start, though the availability of vaccines is offering some hope for improvement as the months go by. The Sundance and Palm Springs film festivals canceled their in-person events, as did NATPE Miami. The lone conference to soldier on was CES at the start of January, which drew 75,000 attendees (about one-third of normal levels) to a pandemic-shortened show despite the withdrawal of many major tech companies.

For New York City, the next major test in the media and entertainment business in terms of in-person gatherings will be spring’s TV upfronts and the digital-focused NewFronts. The city has enforced a vaccine mandate for public venues like sports arenas and concert halls. Omicron played havoc with Broadway, gouging box office, but many marquees remain lit.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Deadline

Covid Deaths Begin To Rise In Los Angeles; Wave Believed Tied To Beginning Of December Omicron Case Surge

Los Angeles Public Health officials reported a total of 39 deaths today, the highest number of Covid-related new deaths since September 22nd. The deaths are likely the result of the rise in case and hospitalization numbers in December, according to officials. Deaths related to the impact of the more recent record number of cases in the county will not show up for weeks, given that it is a lagging indicator. The 36 deaths may not sound like much, but it is more than double the 15, 16, and 13 deaths the county has most recently recorded. Most of those who died...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Sidney Poitier Tribute Programming Set At OWN, BET, TCM

UPDATED with latest: Networks are marshaling to set programming this month in tribute of Sidney Poitier, the groundbreaking and Oscar-winning actor and civil rights activist who died last week at age 94. OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network will feature special programming this Sunday that includes the iconic actor’s 2000 and 2007 appearances on The Oprah Winfrey Show and an airing of his 1967 film To Sir, With Love. The network also said that it will air the 2015 special Oprah Winfrey Presents: Legends Who Paved the Way featuring Poitier at a gala honoring “some of the legendary men and extraordinary women of...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Ye A Suspect In Battery In Downtown L.A. Early Thursday, According To LAPD

Rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is under investigation in an alleged battery incident said to have taken place early today in downtown Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Police Department took a battery report listing the rapper as a “named suspect” in the incident that occurred about 3 a.m. at Santa Fe Avenue and Bay Street, according to he LAPD. No arrests were reported, and no other details were being released, police said. Santa Fe and Bay is the intersection outside the members-only Soho Warehouse downtown. Photos and video posted online show Ye spending time with actress (and rumored girlfriend) Julia Fox, Madonna, boxer Floyd Mayweather and ex-Tampa Bay Buccaneer Antonio Brown. Kanye chillin’ with Julia Fox, Madonna, Floyd Mayweather and Antonio Brown 👀 pic.twitter.com/hHghe4IpdB — XXL Magazine (@XXL) January 13, 2022 Ye was among the headliners announced yesterday for Coachella 2022, which is set for April. City News Service contributed to this report.
LOS ANGELES, CA
wfft.com

Vera Bradley cancels 2022 Annual Outlet Sale due to COVID-19 concerns

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The Vera Bradley Annual Outlet Sale has been canceled once again due to public health and safety concerns. This is the third straight year the company has decided to cancel the sale traditionally held at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum because of "continued concerns around COVID-19."
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
NBC San Diego

Sunnyvale Couple Cancels Wedding for Third Time Due to COVID-19 Concerns

A Sunnyvale couple was all set to exchange their wedding vows on New Year's Day before more than 200 family members, but worries about the COVID-19 omicron variant now have them saying "not yet" instead of "I do." Kristen Coleman and Charles Matthews had already canceled their wedding plans twice...
SUNNYVALE, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Producers Guild Postpones 2022 Awards Ceremony Amid COVID-19 Surge

The Producers Guild of America has postponed the 33rd Producers Guild Awards due to the COVID-19 Omicron variant, the guild announced on Thursday. The awards ceremony was originally scheduled for Feb. 26 but will now take place on March 19 at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, California. The Producers Guild will work closely with government officials and health experts to protect all staff and attendees of the ceremony. At this time, attendees will be required to be fully vaccinated with a booster, if eligible, and they must also provide a negative COVID-19 test. Due to the postponement of the awards,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ComicBook

Toy Fair 2022 Officially Cancelled

For the second year in a row Toy Fair New York has been cancelled. The Toy Association made the announcement tonight, confirming that this year's event that was scheduled for February 19 to 22, and would have been the first since 2020, will not be moving forward at the Javits Center. The annual trade event has long been a staple for toy manufacturers where they show off their new slate of products for the year, and a time for collectors to begin their budgetary planning. Toy Fair New York, formerly the American International Toy Fair, first started back in 1903 and has been ongoing for 117 years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toy Companies#Sports Arenas#Hasbro#Toy Fair#The Toy Association#Omicron#Mga Entertainment#Target#Natpe
Cleveland.com

Great Lakes Theater cancels ‘Ain’t Misbehavin’’ due to COVID-19 concerns

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Great Lakes Theater has canceled its upcoming production of “Ain’t Misbehavin’”. In a press release, the theater company, which puts on performances at the Hanna and Mimi Ohio theaters in Playhouse Square, said the decision was made because of the “the unpredictable nature of COVID-19 at this time.” The show had been scheduled to open on February 11 and run through March 6.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Time Out New York

Katz's Deli now offers Get Well Soon packages

Sometimes the best medicine is a good meal. Katz's Deli, the famous kosher-style delicatessen located at 205 East Houston Street, is offering a new package made exclusively for those under the weather, whether it be with COVID-19, the flu or something else. The "Get Well Soon" package, which can feed...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS New York

Goodbye Pandemic Deals: New Study Shows Manhattan Rents Are On The Rebound

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — If you’re struggling to find affordable rent in New York City, specifically Manhattan, you’re not alone. A new study shows rents have rebounded, and as CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reports, pandemic deals are out, huge increases are in. In September 2020, CBS2 employee Lauren Mennen got a deep pandemic discount on an apartment in the Financial District. “It was the apartment of my dreams,” she said. “This studio normally went for $2,800, I was told. They gave it to me for $1,700. And I was like, I can’t say now, and the guy who showed it to me, he’s like,...
MANHATTAN, NY
Variety

Producers Guild Awards Pushed to March Over COVID-Concerns

The 2022 Producers Guild Awards is the latest event to be postponed amid the surge in COVID-19 cases and the omicron variant, the Producers Guild of America has announced. The new ceremony will take place on March 19 at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles. It was originally scheduled for Feb. 26. Attendees for the ceremony will need to provide proof of vaccination and booster, if eligible, and a recent negative COVID-19 test. Nominations for the children’s, sports and short-form categories will now be announced on Tuesday, January 18. The winners in those categories will be announced at the PGA Awards’...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Retro Bliss

The US Banned Sliced Bread

People love food and wherever you go in the world, that’s one of the topics that you can easily talk to anyone about regardless of your cultural differences. Here in the United States, we’ve had a very old saying for a long time, which is the best thing since sliced bread.
Deadline

Deadline

39K+
Followers
22K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy