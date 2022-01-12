ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Flurries possible into the weekend, colder temperatures too

By Beth Finello
FOX59
FOX59
 1 day ago

INDIANAPOLIS – Today will be the warmest day of the week with temperatures in the 40s. Overnight lows drop into the 20s and 30s.

Thursday will feature a light wintry mix with temperatures in the upper 30s. Slick spots will be possible, especially bridges and overpasses! Not everyone will see rain or snow, but use caution while driving around Thursday. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 20s. Mostly cloudy skies stick around.

Friday, it is back to cloudy skies with temperatures in the middle 30s. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 20s.

Saturday, as of right now, could feature some snow showers. Timing and totals are uncertain but at the minimum, we will see some flurries during the day. Temperatures will top off in the lower 30s. It looks like accumulations will be possible to our south and west. Flurries are becoming more likely here in Indy.

Sunday and Monday will be cloudy and cold with temperatures in the 30s.

