Myopia Progression May Continue in Young Adults Into Late 20s

By Physician’s Briefing Staff
Digital Collegian
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWEDNESDAY, Jan. 12, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Myopia progression may continue for more than one-third of young adults during the third decade of life, according to a study published online Jan. 6 in JAMA Ophthalmology. Samantha Sze-Yee Lee, Ph.D., from the Lions Eye Institute in Perth, Western...

reviewofoptometry.com

Myopia Development Common in Young Adults

Myopia development and progression may be more common in young adults than was previously thought. Photo: Alan G. Kabat, OD, and Joseph W. Sowka, OD. Click image to enlarge. The worldwide proliferation of myopia has led researchers to shine a brighter spotlight on this condition, with much of the focus placed on young adolescents, since many studies have cited that myopia develops and progresses fastest during childhood and stabilizes in the mid-teenage years. Looking beyond this age group, a new investigation found that more than one-third of adults experienced myopia progression in their twenties, although at a slower rate compared with childhood.
