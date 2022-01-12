ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bergen County, NJ

Bergen County Man Charged With Murdering 3-Month-Old Daughter

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y7gRB_0djlkK6W00
Aaron Medrano, Patricia Artese, Baby Giovanna Photo Credit: MUGSHOT / Baby Registry at Babylist

A North Arlington man was charged with murder in the death of his and his fiancée’s 3-month-old daughter.

Aaron Medrano, 27, initially was charged with aggravated assault and released on Dec. 30, 2021, a week after the child was brought to Hackensack University Medical Center with several injuries.

Baby Giovanna died last Wednesday, Jan. 5, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Medrano was re-arrested on Tuesday, this time on first-degree murder charges, the prosecutor said.

He was in custody Wednesday at New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, records show.

The baby’s mother, Patricia Artese, 25, remains free on child endangerment charges.

Baby Giovanna wasn’t breathing when police were called to the unemployed couple’s second-floor apartment in a two-family house on Schuyler Avenue near Noel Drive on Dec. 23, Musella said.

Members of his Major Crimes Unit were contacted by the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency “regarding numerous injuries which were discovered on the child by medical personnel at HUMC,” the prosecutor said.

A joint investigation with North Arlington revealed that Aaron Medrano caused the injuries, he said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 22

ROSLAND JACKSON
1d ago

Need to hang hard crime criminals like this. They just go to jail to live better than the people not in jail. Only to be release to cause harm again. A real waste.

Reply
21
Idele Dawson
1d ago

Cannot believe that he was released the 1st time he was arrested only to play he's having a nervous breakdown to go to the hospital instead of jail! What a coward

Reply(2)
6
Gambit
1d ago

Why is the death penalty not a thing anymore I don’t get it

Reply(1)
12
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Homeowner Detains Teen Who Broke Into Area Home With A Knife, Police Say

A fast-acting homeowner in the Hudson Valley jumped into action to stop a juvenile who broke into his home with a weapon in the middle of the night, state police announced. New York State Police troopers in Dutchess County responded to a Lime Kiln Road home in the town of Dover Plains shortly after 4 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 7, where there was a reported burglary in progress.
DOVER PLAINS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Arlington, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Bergen County, NJ
Bergen County, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Paramus, NJ
City
North Arlington, NJ
Hackensack, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Hackensack, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Major Crimes Unit#Humc
Daily Voice

Stolen Car Suspects Arrested In South Jersey

A pair of men from Newark has been arrested in connection with a car stolen in South Jersey, authorities said.On Oct. 21, 2021, a Mercedes Benz was stolen from behind a business in the Promenade, 500 South Route 73 in Evesham, according to Evesham police.The 2019 vehicle was recovered the same day …
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Person Found Fatally Shot At Park In Bucks County

A person was found fatally shot at a park in Bucks County Tuesday morning, authorities said. Officers were called around 8:05 a.m. to the Quaker Penn Park in Morrisville, where they found a man dead from a single self-inflicted gunshot wound, Falls Township police said in a Wednesday news release.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Lakewood Man Indicted In Fatal Shooting: Prosecutor

A 25-year-old man from the Jersey Shore has been indicted in a fatal shooting, authorities said. Jahvontae Debose, 25, of Lakewood, was indicted Wednesday by an Ocean County Grand Jury on the charge of murder, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer. Debose also was indicted on several weapons...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

South Jersey Man Indicted For Attacking Elderly Neighbors, Stealing Their Car

A South Jersey man has been indicted for attacking his elderly neighbors and then stealing their car, authorities said. A grand jury returned an indictment Tuesday charging Rhys R. Lershe, 44, of Westampton Township with first-degree attempted murder, first-degree robbery, two counts of aggravated assault, burglary, theft, terroristic threats and endangering another person, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
195K+
Followers
33K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy