ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Alphabet gets part of quantum computer after time crystals are hacked

By Braeden Haige
Taylor Daily Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year, researchers at Alphabet made an important breakthrough in the development of quantum computers. Now Alphabet is launching a subsidiary that will focus specifically on Quantum. Alphabet, the parent company of Google, launch Sandbox Technology Inc. This is a spin-off that will focus on technology for quantum computers....

www.taylordailypress.net

Comments / 0

Related
ZDNet

Most enterprise execs already want to adopt quantum computing, survey says

A new report from Zapata Computing, a developer of quantum-ready software, found that 69% of all surveyed enterprise executives are looking into ways that quantum computing can benefit their companies. The study queried 300 CIOs, CTOs, and "other VP-level and above executives" at global enterprises with annual revenues over $250...
COMPUTERS
The Next Web

Scientists created a biological quantum circuit in grisly experiment with tardigrades

An international team of researchers are claiming to have performed the first ever experiment successfully ‘quantum entangling’ a multi-celled organism. The team, whose research was recently published in a pre-print paper, says it’s managed to place a tardigrade – a tiny critter affectionately known as a “water bear” – in a state of quantum entanglement between a pair of superconducting qubits.
SCIENCE
digitalinformationworld.com

1. Quantum Computing

The increase in the computing power of various devices has been exponential. For example, modern smartphones would have seemed like high tech supercomputers not too long ago. Quantum computing might enable this exponential growth in computing power to continue for many more decades in the future. 2. The Internet of...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alphabet#Quantum Computers#Sandbox Technology Inc#Armed#Google Quantum
IEEE Spectrum

New Standards Rolling Out for Clocking Quantum Computer Performance

For conventional computers, benchmarks can represent a rite of passage of sorts into a new era of computing. As artificial intelligence and machine learning become more and more ubiquitous, for instance, AI and ML benchmarks help everyone understand and measure precisely how well one neural net performs compared to other systems as well as to reference architectures. Not surprising, then, that the emerging field of quantum computer benchmarking will be helping test and improve next-generation quantum processors, researchers say.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Network World

When quantum computers forget: Overcoming decoherence

There’s no point in having a quantum computer if it’s not smokin’ fast; otherwise it’s way too much trouble, what with all the subzero temperatures and instability and such. So it’s always newsworthy when somebody sets a new standard for quantum computing processing speeds, even if quantum computers are far from common commercial use.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Software
protocol.com

Why quantum computing is still science fiction

Hello and welcome to Protocol | Enterprise. Today: why quantum computing is still years away, big changes coming to Protocol | Enterprise, and an added incentive to patch the Log4j security vulnerability. Leveling up. Before we get to the enterprise tech news, we have some Protocol | Enterprise news to...
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Intelligent pharmaceutical patent search on a near-term gate-based quantum computer

Pharmaceutical patent analysis is the key to product protection for pharmaceutical companies. In patent claims, a Markush structure is a standard chemical structure drawing with variable substituents. Overlaps between apparently dissimilar Markush structures are nearly unrecognizable when the structures span a broad chemical space. We propose a quantum search-based method which performs an exact comparison between two non-enumerated Markush structures with a constraint satisfaction oracle. The quantum circuit is verified with a quantum simulator and the real effect of noise is estimated using a five-qubit superconductivity-based IBM quantum computer. The possibilities of measuring the correct states can be increased by improving the connectivity of the most computation intensive qubits. Depolarizing error is the most influential error. The quantum method to exactly compares two patents is hard to simulate classically and thus creates a quantum advantage in patent analysis.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Tech Report& LLC

Computer Upgrade Time? Yes or No?

Computer consultants have created entire careers dedicated to the task of determining the best time to upgrade computer hardware or software. When is it time to upgrade my computer hardware and software?. Many companies hire computer consultants to advise them on when to upgrade their hardware. Should you go with...
COMPUTERS
ElectronicsWeekly.com

TUM develops spin materials for quantum computing

While conventional electronics relies on the transport of electrons, components that convey spin information alone may be many times more energy efficient. Physicists at the Technical University of Munich (TUM) and the Max Planck Institute for Solid State Research in Stuttgart have now made an important advance in the development of novel materials for such components. These materials may also be the key to quantum computers that are less susceptible to interference.
ENGINEERING
helpnetsecurity.com

LG Electronics joins IBM Quantum Network to explore applications of quantum computing

IBM announced that LG Electronics has joined the IBM Quantum Network to advance the industry applications of quantum computing. By joining the IBM Quantum Network, IBM will provide LG Electronics access to IBM’s quantum computing systems, as well as to IBM’s quantum expertise and Qiskit, IBM’s open-source quantum information software development kit.
SOFTWARE
Fudzilla

AMD part of Amazon’s High-Performance Computing

AMD’s new EPYC chips are behind Amazon’s EC2 Hpc6a Instance Optimised High-Performance Computing (HPC) product. The Third-Gen AMD EPYC Milan processors deliver up to 65 per cent better price-performance than similar compute-focused Amazon EC2 instances, AMD claims. Amazon is billing its Hpc6a product as it can help customers...
COMPUTERS
Computer Weekly

Finland moves to industrialise quantum computing

The Finnish Ministry of Economic Affairs recently funded an innovation project for VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland to build the country’s first quantum computer. VTT enlisted IQM, a homegrown startup, to help with the project, which began at the end of 2020 and will continue until 2024. Owned...
ENGINEERING
wraltechwire.com

Exec shares six predictions for quantum computing industry in 2022

CARY – Quantum computing gained a lot of attention and headlines in 2021 with companies making big bets on this paradigm-shifting technology. While quantum computing may not be a household term just yet, we are going to see big advancements in 2022 on technology development and breadth of involvement.
CARY, NC
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

IEEE Quantum Announces the Quantum Computing Innovation Summit Scheduled for 10 January 2022

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IEEE Quantum, the leading community for quantum computing conferences, research and education programs, today announced the launch of the Quantum Computing Innovation Summit. This conference will feature innovation-centered sessions by the industry's thought leaders on the business of quantum computing. This one-day summit will take place online on 10 January 2022 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. ET. To access the live broadcast, please click here.
COMPUTERS
Photonics.com

Squeezed Light Source Aims to Hasten Arrival of Large-Scale Quantum Computers

TOKYO, Jan. 13, 2022 — NTT Corp., in collaboration with the University of Tokyo and RIKEN, has developed an optical fiber-coupled quantum light source. Such a light source that can produce squeezed light is considered to be a crucial component to realizing a fault-tolerant, large-scale universal optical quantum computer.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Crystallization of bosonic quantum Hall states in a rotating quantum gas

The dominance of interactions over kinetic energy lies at the heart of strongly correlated quantum matter, from fractional quantum Hall liquids1, to atoms in optical lattices2 and twisted bilayer graphene3. Crystalline phases often compete with correlated quantum liquids, and transitions between them occur when the energy cost of forming a density wave approaches zero. A prime example occurs for electrons in high-strength magnetic fields, where the instability of quantum Hall liquids towards a Wigner crystal4,5,6,7,8,9 is heralded by a roton-like softening of density modulations at the magnetic length7,10,11,12. Remarkably, interacting bosons in a gauge field are also expected to form analogous liquid and crystalline states13,14,15,16,17,18,19,20,21. However, combining interactions with strong synthetic magnetic fields has been a challenge for experiments on bosonic quantum gases18,21. Here we study the purely interaction-driven dynamics of a Landau gauge Bose"“Einstein condensate22 in and near the lowest Landau level. We observe a spontaneous crystallization driven by condensation of magneto-rotons7,10, excitations visible as density modulations at the magnetic length. Increasing the cloud density smoothly connects this behaviour to a quantum version of the Kelvin"“Helmholtz hydrodynamic instability, driven by the sheared internal flow profile of the rapidly rotating condensate. At long times the condensate self-organizes into a persistent array of droplets separated by vortex streets, which are stabilized by a balance of interactions and effective magnetic forces.
PHYSICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy