There are new owners running the ship at the popular Grand Blanc golf course, The Jewel, and with that, some new plans for the course and well and the surrounding property. The 36 hole course, located on Perry Road, has been a staple in the Grand Bland community for years. It has recently been sold to Statewide Management, LLC. according to reports. The course was known for years as the Grand Blanc Gold Course until back in 2009 was in foreclosure and revitalized, and renamed when purchased by two local businessmen who renamed it The Jewel. The Jewel was then put up for sale in 2019 for $2,999,000 and has now finally found someone to invest in its future.

GRAND BLANC, MI ・ 5 DAYS AGO