Finding fun activities for kids of all ages to do during the winter can sometimes be difficult, so the Wareham Land Trust decided to change that. The Wareham Land Trust has constructed a fun scavenger hunt along the Agawam River Trail to "explore the world of winter critters" that can be found while hiking on the path. As you enter the trail, a complimentary guide will help you learn all about Wareham's wildlife that you just might encounter on your hiking experience that is easy to scan on your phone.

WAREHAM, MA ・ 7 DAYS AGO