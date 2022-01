The WWE just came off a big pay-per-view with Day 1, and it’s already almost time for one of the company’s biggest events of any given year. The Royal Rumble is often a night of surprises, and among this year’s potential shockers is a concept unlike anything Vince McMahon & Co. have set up for audiences in previous years. There are heavy rumors at the moment that the WWE plans to open the so-called “forbidden door” for Royal Rumble 2022, but is that even possible?

