ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Upgrade your audio with this Phillips soundbar system for $90 off

By Krystin Arneson
Beaumont Enterprise
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile your TV might have good sound, if you're looking for great, a soundbar and subwoofer set can get you there. Right now,...

www.beaumontenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this Vizio 65-inch TV today

If you’ve been planning to upgrade your home theater setup’s screen, you should start by browsing Walmart TV deals. The retailer’s 4K TV deals come in all shapes and sizes, including a $98 discount for the 65-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV that brings its price down to just $500, from its original price of $598, for an offer that may be too good for you to ignore.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This is the cheapest 70-inch TV worth buying today

With 4K TV deals, it’s become more affordable to upgrade your home theater setup with top-of-the-line displays, and with the arrival of 70-inch TV deals, bringing a cinematic experience into your living room is no longer an impossible dream. For example, Best Buy is selling the 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV for just $500, after a $250 discount to its original price of $750, for an offer that may be too good to ignore if you’re on the hunt for a new TV.
ELECTRONICS
komando.com

Turn off this TV setting ASAP

With most tech gadgets, you get what you pay for. Often, that means cool features and high-quality visuals are limited to expensive devices. However, when it comes to TVs, you don’t have to pay an arm and a leg to get a five-star experience. Fiddling with your TV’s settings...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This 70-inch TV is $550 at Best Buy for a limited time only

Nothing compares to seeing your favorite movies and TV shows displayed on a massive screen from the comfort of your own home. However, large TVs can get quite pricey, especially if they’re high-resolution 4K TV deals. If you’re looking for the most affordable way to make a massive upgrade to your home theater setup, then you should check out this insane offer from Best Buy. Right now, you can pick up the 70-inch Insignia F30 4K Smart TV for only $550, which is a huge $200 discount from the original price tag of $750. That’s one of the best 70-inch TV deals around. If you’re interested in this amazingly affordable big-screen TV, hit the Buy Now button below and get it right now. Otherwise, keep reading learn more about this 70-inch stunner from Insignia.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soundbar#Audio Jack#Subwoofer#Philips
yankodesign.com

These VR Binoculars with 40x zoom and night vision are the closest thing to owning actual spy tech

Designed to be so powerful that I feel the need to add a disclaimer that you shouldn’t use this for anything illegal, the ACPOTEL is a trinocular with an integrated 4.5-inch HD display, 5x optical magnification and 8x digital magnification, built-in night-mode, and a 2000mAh lithium-ion battery powering the device. Made for outdoor recreational and adventure use, the high-precision trinocular comes with 3 different capture modes (game mode, professional mode, and pure mode) that let you click 1.3-megapixel photos and record HD videos at [email protected], while giving you the flexibility to use the ACPOTEL as either a handheld device or a tripod-mounted gizmo.
ELECTRONICS
IGN

Get Two Drones For The Price Of One With This Bundle

There's nothing quite like the freedom of flying your own drone. Getting a bird's eye view of things, you can capture amazing photographs, perform high-flying stunts, and even choreograph some incredibly cool flying performances! What's better than a drone? How about two drones?. With this Alpha Z PRO 4K and...
ELECTRONICS
The Associated Press

VIZIO’s New M-Series Quantum X 4K HDR Gaming Smart TV and M-Series Elevate Sound Bar Named CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honorees

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2022-- VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) today announced that it has been named a CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree for its new M-Series Quantum X 4K HDR Gaming Smart TV and M-Series Elevate Sound Bar, both being introduced in the coming year in 2022. The wins come ahead of CES 2022, the world’s most influential technology event, happening Jan. 5-8 in Las Vegas, NV and digitally. The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 27 consumer technology product categories.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Music
The Verge

You’ll see even more Roku TV Ready soundbars in 2022

Roku today announced the expansion of its “Roku TV Ready” certification program, bringing in newcomer brands Polk Audio and Westinghouse early next year (and joining recent manufacturers Philips, JVC, and Element). First launched in 2020, Roku TV Ready lets audio products (like soundbars) easily link up with a...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

CES 2022: smartglasses and smart body scanner among first gadgets announced

Smartglasses that give users a personal video display and smart scales that can measure body composition and even nerve activity are among the first gadgets unveiled ahead of the CES tech show.TCL announced a new version of its “wearable display glasses”, called the NxtWear Air, which has built-in micro screens that give the wearer the effect of viewing a 140in screen from around 13ft away.Health tech firm Withings unveiled the Body Scan, a smart scales-like health station that includes an array of sensors to monitor body composition as well as cardiovascular measurements and nerve activity.The device can link directly with...
ELECTRONICS
Gamespot

PlayStation Presentation at CES 2022

Here are more details regarding the PlayStation VR2 Building upon our innovations from PS5, PlayStation VR2 adds a true next-gen experience with high-fidelity visuals, new sensory features, and enhanced tracking – along with a simplified single-cord setup. Visual Fidelity: For a high-fidelity visual experience, PS VR2 offers 4K HDR,...
VIDEO GAMES
mobilesyrup.com

This dongle from Motorola can give you access to wireless Android Auto

If you’ve been wanting to use Android Auto in your car, but it doesn’t have wireless Auto factory fitted, this new dongle/adapter from Motorola might solve the issue. First off, while the MA1 dongle does have Motorola’s name on it, it’s not made by the Motorola phone company that we all know. Meizhou Guo Wei Electronics (SGW Global), a China-based company that officially licenses Motorola’s name, is behind the adapter.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Amazon’s best dash cam deal also adds Super Night Vision to any car

When night vision systems first began appearing in cars, I was skeptical. Then, I actually tried one out. Drivers absolutely love having the ability to see more clearly while they drive around at night. And it’s not just useful for people with poor vision, either. Night vision features can help anyone see better and farther in the dark. On top of that, these systems also help improve visibility in the rain and snow. Who wouldn’t want to see better in a storm? Of course, that brings us to the main problem with night vision systems in cars: they’re typically only...
ELECTRONICS
TechHive

Polk Audio and Westinghouse will make Roku TV Ready soundbars

Get ready for more soundbars designed to seamlessly integrate with Roku TVs, with Roku announcing two new manufacturers joining its Roku TV Ready program. Polk Audio and Westinghouse are the latest to jump onto the Roku TV Ready bandwagon, while manufacturers including Element, JVC, Pheanoo, and Philips are among those who signed on in 2021.
ELECTRONICS
soundandvision.com

LG Reaches for the Stars with 9.1.5 Soundbar System

LG is once again elevating its presence in the soundbar market with the announcement of its most sophisticated system yet at CES 2022. Taking things up a several notches over last year’s thousand-dollar SP9YA 5.1.2-channel soundbar/subwoofer combo, the LG’s S95QR system is configured for 9.1.5-channel Dolby Atmos action, boosts rated system power to 810 watts (up from 520), and brings a pair of multichannel wireless surround speakers into the mix.
ELECTRONICS
mensjournal.com

Improve Your Home Theater With the Bose TV Soundbar

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at shop@mensjournal.com.Sponsored content. A lot of us may have gotten...
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

Axon 2 drum synthesizer by Audio Damage on sale at 40% OFF

Plugin Boutique has announced an exclusive sale on Audio Damage’s Axon 2, an experimental drum synth driven by artificial intelligence. Axon uses a modified artificial neural network as a sequencer and features seven FM-based percussion voices that also buss together to create a single monolithic complex percussion synthesizer. If...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy