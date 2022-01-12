ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

FDA extends shelf life of nearly 1 million expired COVID-19 test kits in Florida, governor says

By Matt Papaycik,Peter Burke
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15EpQC_0djlgKg000

COVID-19 testing centers throughout Florida — which have been dealing with crushing demand over the last few weeks — may have just caught a big break.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday announced that up to 1 million coronavirus rapid test kits which had expired in December can actually be used.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration extended the expiration date for three months on a warehouse full of between 800,000 and 1 million Abbott Laboratories BinaxNOW COVID-19 test kits, pushing their shelf life to March.

The tests, which had expired between Dec. 26 and 30, will now be sent to emergency management offices, county health departments, public safety agencies, hospitals, and long-term care facilities.

"Those are gonna be sourced just like they would've been had they been authorized," DeSantis said Wednesday during a news conference in Bonita Springs. "Different testing centers, different county health."

WATCH NEWS CONFERENCE:

DeSantis added the rapid COVID-19 test kits are not at-home tests and cannot be sent to Floridians directly. Only trained medical professionals can administer them at testing sites.

The governor said the tests expired in December due to a lack of demand in late 2021. At that time, the highly contagious omicron variant had not yet surfaced in Florida, according to health officials.

"Those three months were almost zero demand in Florida for testing because we had such low COVID prevalence," DeSantis said. "I think the [Division of Emergency Management] basically was correct to not send if they may not have been accurate. So they needed the FDA to be able to say that."

The FDA said it extended the expiration date after "ongoing stability studies" proved the test kits were still accurate and usable.

For weeks, testing centers throughout Florida have faced hours-long wait times and COVID-19 test kits are nearly impossible to find at local pharmacies.

To combat the shortage, DeSantis said the state has acquired 1 million at-home tests which are being sent to nursing homes, long-term care facilities, and senior communities.

Comments / 5

Related
FOX 4 WFTX

Nurses rally for safer staffing and patient care

Groups of health care workers are gathering in sites across the country Thursday to hold their employers accountable for staffing crisis and to call for workplace protections. In Port Charlotte, a localized group representing National Nurses United stationed themselves outside Fawcett Memorial Hospital.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bonita Springs, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
FOX 4 WFTX

NCH postpones non-emergent elective surgeries

NCH Healthcare System will postpone elective procedures starting Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Leaders at the system announcing the decision due to an increase in COVID hospitalizations. The statement included that the system will continue to perform emergent and urgent procedures.
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Shelf Life#Abbott Laboratories#Floridians#Omicron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy