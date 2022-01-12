ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Hezbollah hosts conference in Beirut for Saudi opposition

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Z3hq_0djlgDUv00

Lebanon’s powerful Hezbollah group hosted a conference for Saudi opposition figures in its stronghold south of Beirut on Wednesday in a defiant gesture certain to anger the oil-rich kingdom.

The gathering came as the Lebanese government is trying to mend relations with Saudi Arabia that hit a new low in October when the kingdom recalled its ambassador from Beirut and banned all Lebanese imports.

Top Hezbollah official Hashem Safieddine said Saudi Arabia should stop its policy of “bullying” others as well as its interference in Lebanon’s internal affairs.

The conference was attended by Saudi opposition figures as well as members of Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels. It was meant to commemorate the anniversary of influential Saudi Shiite cleric Nimr al-Nimr who was executed in January 2016 in a mass execution of 47 people in the kingdom.

Al-Nimr was an outspoken government critic and a key leader of Shiite protests in eastern Saudi Arabia in 2011 demanding greater rights in the majority Sunni nation and fair treatment.

Among the little-known Saudi figures who attended the conference were Fouad Ibrahim, Abbas Sadeq, Hamza al-Hassan and Sheikh Jasem Mahmoud Ali who blasted the Saudi royal family for al-Nimr’s death. Minutes after Safieddine finished his speech, Saudi ambassador to Lebanon Waleed Bukhari tweeted that “the painful truth is that the terrorist Hezbollah is acting above the state.”

The Saudi move to withdraw its ambassador and ban Lebanese imports followed comments by a Lebanese Cabinet minister who said in a televised interview that the war in Yemen was futile and called it an aggression by the Saudi-led coalition.

In early December, Lebanese Information Minister George Kordahi, who made the comments before he took the job, resigned from his post but the move did not ease the tense relations and the war of words between Hezbollah and Saudi officials has continued.

Lebanon’s prime minister as well as President Michel Aoun, a political ally of the Shiite Hezbollah group, have dissociated themselves from the verbal attacks by Hezbollah leaders against the kingdom.

In late December, Saudi Arabia’s King Salman called on the Lebanese in a speech “to end the terrorist Hezbollah’s control” of Lebanon.

At the root of the crisis is a years-old regional rivalry with Iran and Saudi unease about Hezbollah’s increasing clout in Lebanon.

“We want best relations with Saudi Arabia but Saudi Arabia should stop the policy of bullying” in the region, Safieddine said. “Those who target us will get a response.”

Beirut-based Saudi opposition figure, Ali Hashem, told The Associated Press that they commemorate al-Nimr’s anniversary every year and this year it happened to be in Lebanon.

He added that his presence in Lebanon gives him the right to express his opinion adding that his comments do not violate Lebanese laws. Asked what their goal is, Hashem said: “To bring down the Saudi regime.”

Comments / 0

Related
Antelope Valley Press

Series of attacks highlights reach of Iran-allied militias

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Yemen’s Houthi rebels seized a ship in the Red Sea, armed drones targeted Baghdad’s international airport, and hackers hit a major Israeli newspaper, Monday — a string of assaults that showed the reach of Iran-allied militias on the second anniversary of America’s killing of a top Iranian general.
MIDDLE EAST
sacramentosun.com

Lebanon's Hezbollah Leader Criticizes Saudi Arabia, Deepening Rift

AMMAN, JORDAN - The leader of Lebanon's Hezbollah militia verbally attacked Saudi Arabia in a Monday evening speech, accusing the Gulf kingdom of helping spread Islamic extremism around the globe and holding Lebanon "hostage." Analysts say that Hezbollah's sparring with Saudi Arabia deprives Lebanon of needed financial help. Iran-backed Hezbollah...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michel Aoun
The Independent

Iran-backed Houthis seize UAE ship on anniversary of Soleimani assassination

The Iranian-allied militia and political network controlling northern Yemen has seized a cargo ship tied to the United Arab Emirates, intensifying strains between rival camps in the Middle East.The seizure coincided with the two-year anniversary of the American killing of Iranian Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani. A Saudi military spokesman said the UAE-flagged Rwabee was carrying medical equipment from Yemen’s Socotra Island to the Saudi port of Jizan when it was attacked by armed men before dawn on Monday and seized by Ansarullah, commonly known as the Houthi militia.The Houthis confirmed they captured the Rwabee, describing it as a military...
MIDDLE EAST
news9.com

Hezbollah Leader Launches Verbal Attack Against Saudi King

The leader of Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group has verbally attacked the king of Saudi Arabia, saying Riyadh helped spread extremist Islamic ideology worldwide and is taking the thousands of Lebanese who work in the oil-rich Persian Gulf region as “hostages.”. Hassan Nasrallah’s statements during a speech in Beirut...
MIDDLE EAST
SFGate

Lebanese Christian leader: alliance with Hezbollah imperiled

BEIRUT (AP) — The head of Lebanon’s largest Christian party said on Sunday that a 15-year-old alliance with the country’s powerful Shiite group Hezbollah was no longer working and must evolve. The televised speech by Gebran Bassil, who heads the Free Patriotic Movement, signaled an unprecedented level...
RELIGION
BBC

Iran execution of Heidar Ghorbani sparks rare anti-government protest

In a rare public display of defiance in Iran, protesters have shouted anti-government slogans outside the home of a Kurdish man who has been executed. Crowds gathered in Heidar Ghorbani's hometown of Kamyaran, in Kurdistan province, calling him a martyr. Ghorbani, who was 48, was convicted of the murder of...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hezbollah#Beirut#Yemen#Iran#Lebanese#Houthi#Shiite#Sunni#Cabinet
Foreign Policy

Saudi Arabia Is the Middle East’s Drug Capital

Three drug busts in quick succession over the last month have revealed the extent of Saudi Arabia’s drug problem. First, in a rare gesture of cooperation, the Syrian government confiscated over 500 kilograms (1,102 pounds) of addictive amphetamines known as Captagon that had been stashed in a pasta shipment intended for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s capital. A few days later the Saudi authorities seized over 30 million tablets of the intoxicant hidden in imported cardamom. Then, in mid-December, Lebanon’s Internal Security Forces foiled an attempt to smuggle four million Captagon pills to Riyadh via Jordan, this time hidden in coffee bags.
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Egypt president urges Sudanese to talk, denies backing coup

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi on Wednesday urged rival factions in Sudan to engage in talks to move forward in their transition to democracy after a coup toppled the civilian-led government.The Oct. 25 military takeover has upended Sudan’s plans to move to democracy after three decades of repression and international sanctions under autocrat Omar al-Bashir A popular uprising forced the military’s overthrow of al-Bashir and his Islamist government in April 2019.Egypt fears that prolonged deadlock would further destabilize its southern neighbor.Following the coup, some Sudanese opposition leaders, including former Foreign Minister Mariam al-Mahdi, suspected that Egypt had given...
WORLD
The Independent

Israeli deputy minister causes furore by describing settlers as ‘subhuman’

An Israeli deputy minister has been strongly criticised by his government colleagues for describing West Bank settlers as “subhuman”, leading to comparisons between him and the Nazis.Speaking to the Knesset Channel, Yair Golan, a member of the left-wing Meretz party, warned that settlers would bring “catastrophe” upon Israel.Hundreds of thousands of Israeli citizens live in settlements in the West Bank, which Israel captured from Jordan during the 1967 war. The communities, which have grown significantly in size and number in recent decades, are illegal under international law and undermine the possibility of an independent Palestinian state."These are not people, these...
MIDDLE EAST
abc17news.com

Dutch stop funding Palestinian NGO, question Israeli charges

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Netherlands says it will stop funding a Palestinian civil society group recently outlawed as a terrorist organization by Israel. But it rejected Israel’s main claims about the group following its own audit. The Dutch government said on Wednesday it found no evidence the Union of Agricultural Work Committees had “organizational ties” to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, a left-wing militant group. It also found no evidence the UAWC was involved in funding or carrying out terrorism, as Israel alleges. It nevertheless stopped the funding because it found evidence individual members were linked to the PFLP, which is considered a terrorist group by Israel and Western countries.
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Lebanon
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Saudi Arabia
americanmilitarynews.com

US Embassy in Iraq attacked with rockets

Rockets were launched at the Green Zone in Baghdad, Iraq — the site of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad — on Thursday evening. “The U.S. Embassy compound was attacked this evening by terrorist groups attempting to undermine Iraq’s security, sovereignty and international relations,” the Embassy tweeted. “We have long said that these sorts of reprehensible attacks are an assault not just on diplomatic facilities, but on the sovereignty of Iraq itself.”
MILITARY
The Jewish Press

Palestinians: We Are Proud of Terrorists

Normally, parents are proud to see their sons and daughters graduate from high school or university and go on to pursue their lives. This is true of ordinary parents who care about the well-being of their children and want the best for them. Some Palestinian parents, however, are proud to...
RELIGION
SFGate

US-led coalition: Attack with 2 armed drones foiled in Iraq

BAGHDAD (AP) — Two explosives-laden drones targeting an Iraqi military base housing U.S. troops in western Anbar province were destroyed on Tuesday, a coalition official said. It was the second such attempted attack coinciding with the anniversary of the 2020 U.S. airstrike that killed a top Iranian general near...
MILITARY
dallassun.com

Israel doesnt need US permission to strike Iran FM

The Jewish state possesses capabilities the world can?t even imagine and will use them against Tehran if necessary, the Israeli foreign minister has warned. Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid has made it clear that his country can use force to curb Iran's nuclear development without informing US President Joe Biden.
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Iran sends French-Iranian academic back to prison: supporters

Iran has sent back to prison from house arrest French-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah, her Paris-based support group said Wednesday, a shock development in the midst of hugely delicate talks on the Iranian nuclear drive. Adelkhah was sentenced in May 2020 to five years in prison for conspiring against national security, accusations her supporters have always denounced as absurd. She was allowed home in Tehran in October 2020 with an electronic bracelet. She is one of at least a dozen Western nationals believed to be held in Iran who activists say are being held as hostages at the behest of the elite Revolutionary Guards to extract concessions from the West. With talks ongoing in Vienna aimed at salvaging the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, the French foreign ministry warned the move would damage bilateral relations and trust.
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Jerusalem Post hacked on Iran general's killing anniversary

Hackers targeted the website of an Israeli newspaper on Monday, the anniversary of the 2020 killing of a top Iranian general, replacing its content with an image threatening a site associated with Israel's undeclared nuclear weapons program.No group immediately claimed responsibility for the hacking. The image posted on the Jerusalem Post's website depicts a missile coming down from a fist bearing a ring long associated with Qassem Soleimani the Iranian general killed by a U.S. drone strike in Iraq two years ago. Also Monday, a group overseen by the British military said it had reports of a possible...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Slow progress as Lebanon awaits IMF economic deal

Lebanon is mired in an economic crisis branded by the World Bank as one of the worst in modern times, but officials are yet to strike an international bailout deal. The financial meltdown began in 2019, and Lebanon defaulted on its debt last year. Politicians have failed to enact significant reforms to rescue the Mediterranean country, and many blame the ruling class and central bank policies for the crash. What is delaying progress on talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to strike a deal and unlock crucial donor funds?
BUSINESS
The Independent

The Independent

429K+
Followers
156K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy