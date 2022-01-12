ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Portugal lets in Moroccan workers, hopes to stop traffickers

ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0djlg8AX00

Portugal and Morocco signed an agreement Wednesday setting out legal guidelines for Moroccans to live and work in the European Union country, as part of an effort by the two countries to fight illegal migration and human trafficking.

The deal came after fears that undocumented migrants seeking a way into the EU were increasingly targeting Portugal, as boats carrying African migrants from Morocco arrived in recent years on the southern Portuguese coast.

Authorities feared that smugglers were testing Portuguese border controls amid a European crackdown on migrants in the Mediterranean Sea and high fatalities on the sea route between Africa and Spain’s Canary Islands.

The Portuguese Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the agreement allows for the recruitment, hiring and immigration of Moroccan workers, ensuring they have the same rights and duties as Portuguese workers.

Portugal is short of workers, especially in construction and farming, and has a low birth rate that threatens the sustainability of its social security system, especially old-age pensions.

———

Follow AP’s global migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Channel migrants: Three boats with 96 people make the crossing

Almost 100 migrants crossed the English Channel in small boats on Monday, the Home Office has confirmed. Some 96 people crossed in three boats, with the French authorities preventing one boat with 56 people on board from making the journey. The number of people who crossed the English Channel in...
U.K.
Reuters

Mexico formally unveils new visa requirements for Venezuelans

MEXICO CITY, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Mexico on Thursday formally announced new visa requirements for visitors from Venezuela in the government's official gazette, as part of efforts to curb a sharp increase in unlawful immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border. The new requirements published by the interior ministry, which will take...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Morocco#Moroccans#Eu#African#Portuguese#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
Travel + Leisure

The Most Powerful Passports in the World for 2022

Japan and Singapore once again held the two most powerful passports in the world for 2022, according to the Henley Passport Index. Passport holders from the two countries — which also tied for first place last year — are able to enter 192 different destinations around the world without a visa, not taking into account the effect of COVID-19-related restrictions. They were followed by Germany and South Korea, which tied for second place with access to 190 destinations visa-free.
WORLD
24/7 Wall St.

The Newest Countries in the World

On May 20, East Timor will celebrate its 20th year as the first new country of the 21st century. This Southeast Asian island country is one of several nations that have emerged in recent decades, either through peaceful referendums like the Velvet Revolution that broke up Czechoslovakia into the Czech Republic (or Czechia) and Slovakia […]
WORLD
The Independent

Group of 66 migrants become first to cross English Channel in 2022

At least 66 people have become the first to cross the English Channel this year after two boats arrived on the Kent coast.Photographs showed a small child wearing a pink onesie being carried ashore in the arms of a man as the pair arrived in Dover aboard an RNLI lifeboat alongside others fresh from the dangerous sea journey.They were seen being escorted up the gangway by immigration officials before they were taken off to be processed.At least 66 people succeeded in making the perilous trip aboard two boats on Tuesday morning, the Home Office confirmed.The latest arrivals - believed to...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

UN chief pleads with US, World Bank to unlock Afghanistan funds

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday urged the United States and the World Bank to unfreeze Afghan funds, locked since the Taliban's return to power, to prevent "the nightmare unfolding in Afghanistan" from getting worse. "We must... rapidly inject liquidity into the economy and avoid a meltdown that would lead to poverty, hunger and destitution for millions," Guterres told reporters in New York. After the Taliban hardline Islamist movement seized power in mid-August as the United States ended its 20-year war in Afghanistan, the country has found itself on the brink of a humanitarian catastrophe. Billions of dollars of assets are frozen by Washington, aid supplies are heavily disrupted and over half of the population faces the threat of famine.
WORLD
Telegraph

MI5 warns Chinese 'spy' has been active in Parliament

MI5 has warned a suspected agent of the Chinese government has been active in the British Parliament, MPs have heard. Conservative former leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith, raising a point of order, told the Commons: "I understand that Mr Speaker has been contacted by MI5 and is now warning members of Parliament that there has been an agent of the Chinese government active here in Parliament working with a Member of Parliament, obviously to subvert the processes here."
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

EU ministers reject Russian 'pressure' over Ukraine

European Union ministers said Thursday that they would not negotiate with Russia over Ukraine's future while Moscow was massing troops at its neighbour's border. Washington and its allies have accused Russia of planning an invasion after deploying some 100,000 troops along Ukraine's border "So far no shot has been fired, and no border crossed, and that is a good thing," said Luxembourg's foreign minister, Jean Asselborn, as he arrived for the meeting.
POLITICS
Reuters

Activists behind Shell climate verdict target 30 multinationals

AMSTERDAM/LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The Dutch wing of environmental group Friends of the Earth, which won a landmark court victory against Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) last year, is targeting 30 major corporate emitters of greenhouse gases in a campaign launched on Thursday. Milieudefensie has set its sights on large...
ENVIRONMENT
iheart.com

Series of Cattle Mutilations in Argentina Spark Chupacabra Concerns

A series of mysterious cattle mutilations on a farm in Argentina have given rise to concerns that a chupacabra could be behind the unsettling slayings. According to a local media report, the curious case centers around farmer Hugo Valenzuela's property near the city of Esquina. In three separate incidents over the last two months, he has found cows that were killed in a peculiar fashion wherein their tongues, udders, and reproductive organs were removed with an eerie level of precision.
AGRICULTURE
ABC News

ABC News

508K+
Followers
127K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy