KCSO seeks to limit 'unnecessary in-person contact'

The Kern County Sheriff's Office seeks to limit "unnecessary in-person contact" and asks the community to use their online reporting system for crimes that aren't in-progress or life-threatening to protect against COVID.

KCSO says deputies will continue to address crime in Kern County and respond to calls for service.

"We are asking for the community’s understanding and assistance with limiting in-person contact as much as possible by allowing deputies to obtain information needed for the investigation by phone," said KCSO in a statement.

KCSO says they're trying to limit contact to protect the community and sheriff's employees from COVID.