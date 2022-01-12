Biden will meet with Senate Democrats ahead of voting legislation debate

P resident Joe Biden will meet with Senate Democrats Thursday as the party pushes its voting legislation.

A special caucus meeting will take place tomorrow, according to Politico , where party leaders will try to pass two stalled bills that would overhaul federal elections.

FACT-CHECKING BIDEN AND HARRIS ON VOTING RIGHTS CLAIMS MADE IN GEORGIA SPEECHES

Biden made a fiery speech in Atlanta on Tuesday, calling for the passage of the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act to safeguard democracy from "autocracy" and "Jim Crow 2.0."

"The next few days, when these bills come to a vote, will mark a turning point in this nation. Will we choose democracy over autocracy, light over shadow, justice over injustice? I know where I stand. I will not yield. I will not flinch," Biden said.

But the bills lack Republican support, and party leaders appear not to have the votes to change filibuster rules as a workaround to approve the voting bills. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has said the chamber will hold a vote on filibuster changes before Jan. 17, which is Martin Luther King Day.

While Democrats say the bills are crucial to advance democracy, Republicans view them as a federal takeover of elections that would undermine ballot security.

