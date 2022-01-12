Protesters clash with police outside Bulgaria's parliament over COVID-19 measures

About 3,000 protesters clashed with police while demonstrating against coronavirus restrictions outside the Bulgarian parliament building Wednesday, resulting in multiple injuries, Reuters reports.

Protesters called for the removal of a mandatory health pass that would limit customers at restaurants, cafes, shopping malls and gyms to those who are vaccinated, recovered or have tested negative for COVID-19.

“I do not approve of the green certificates. I do not approve that the children are being stopped from attending classes. I do not see the logic of these things,” one protester told Reuters at the beginning of the rally.

Protesters rushed to the front doors of the parliament building, pushing back a police cordon and clashing with officers, some of whom sustained injuries.

They called lawmakers to leave the building to hear their demands, claiming that the health pass requirement trampled on their rights and was a means of coercing people into getting vaccinated.

The nationalist Revival party reportedly organized the rally and many protesters were seen waving party or national flags while chanting “Freedom” and “Mafia.”

Prime Minister Kiril Petkov told the BTV channel that he regretted being unable to meet with the protesters. Petkov, who is is in quarantine due to coronavirus exposure, said he is willing to speak with protesters when his quarantine period ends Friday.

However, Petkov is committed to the health pass requirement.

“At this moment, when the cases are surging, and with understanding the link between the number of vaccinated people and the health pass, it cannot be lifted,” Petkov said.

Bulgarian COVID-19 restrictions include indoor masking and masking on public transport as well as the health pass requirement.

The country hit a record number of COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.