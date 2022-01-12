ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Protesters clash with police outside Bulgaria's parliament over COVID-19 measures

The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J3ViZ_0djlde1n00

About 3,000 protesters clashed with police while demonstrating against coronavirus restrictions outside the Bulgarian parliament building Wednesday, resulting in multiple injuries, Reuters reports.

Protesters called for the removal of a mandatory health pass that would limit customers at restaurants, cafes, shopping malls and gyms to those who are vaccinated, recovered or have tested negative for COVID-19.

“I do not approve of the green certificates. I do not approve that the children are being stopped from attending classes. I do not see the logic of these things,” one protester told Reuters at the beginning of the rally.

Protesters rushed to the front doors of the parliament building, pushing back a police cordon and clashing with officers, some of whom sustained injuries.

They called lawmakers to leave the building to hear their demands, claiming that the health pass requirement trampled on their rights and was a means of coercing people into getting vaccinated.

The nationalist Revival party reportedly organized the rally and many protesters were seen waving party or national flags while chanting “Freedom” and “Mafia.”

Prime Minister Kiril Petkov told the BTV channel that he regretted being unable to meet with the protesters. Petkov, who is is in quarantine due to coronavirus exposure, said he is willing to speak with protesters when his quarantine period ends Friday.

However, Petkov is committed to the health pass requirement.

“At this moment, when the cases are surging, and with understanding the link between the number of vaccinated people and the health pass, it cannot be lifted,” Petkov said.

Bulgarian COVID-19 restrictions include indoor masking and masking on public transport as well as the health pass requirement.

The country hit a record number of COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

Comments / 2

Related
MarketWatch

President’s home on fire as protests escalate in Kazakhstan

MOSCOW (AP) — The presidential residence in Kazakhstan’s largest city was engulfed in flames on Wednesday and armed protesters stormed another government building, according to news reports, as demonstrations sparked by a rise in fuel prices escalated sharply. In response to the protests, the government resigned and the...
PROTESTS
BBC

Kazakhstan unrest: Ex-intelligence chief arrested for treason

Kazakhstan's former intelligence chief has been arrested on suspicion of treason following nationwide anti-government protests. The detention of Karim Massimov was announced by the National Security Committee, a body he headed until his removal this week. Authorities now appear to be back in control of the largest city Almaty. But...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Parliament#Covid#Protest#Bulgarian#Reuters#Revival Party#Mafia#Btv
BBC

Kazakhstan unrest: BBC witnesses apocalyptic scenes in main city

Kazakhstan's biggest city Almaty looks like something from an apocalypse film. Driving around early on Friday morning, the smell of burnt vehicles was still in the air. Few people were about, many too afraid to come out into the streets. The army and police are blocking key sites in the...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Violence in Germany as thousands protest against vaccine mandates

German riot police were attacked with bottles, fireworks and one was even bitten as more than 35,000 people took part in protests against the government’s coronavirus restrictions and plans to introduce vaccine mandates.While most of the hundreds of protest marches in cities across the country on Monday evening were peaceful, there were attacks against police and journalists in the eastern states of Saxony, where 14 police were injured by protestors, and Saxony-Anhalt, where 40 people were arrested for throwing bottles and pyrotechnics at police in Magdeburg.“One protestor tried to take a police officer’s revolver away from him and another protestor...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Protests
BBC

President's residence gutted as Kazakhstan clashes continue

Security forces in Kazakhstan say they have killed dozens of anti-government rioters in the main city, Almaty. Officials say 18 members of the security forces have been killed in unrest sparked after a fuel price cap was lifted on Sunday, causing costs to double. With the internet cut and little...
PROTESTS
Reuters

French parliament approves Macron's vaccine pass

PARIS, Jan 6 (Reuters) - France's parliament on Thursday approved President Emmanuel Macron's plans for a vaccine pass to help curb the spread of the Omicron variant after a tumultuous debate whipped up by Macron's comments that he wanted to "piss off" the unvaccinated. Macron told Le Parisien newspaper earlier...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Shrill protests in France as Macron targets unvaccinated

French President Emmanuel Macron has provoked outcries in parliament and protests from election rivals by using a vulgarity to describe his strategy for pressuring vaccine refusers to get coronavirus jabs.Macron used the French word “emmerder,” rooted in the French word for “crap” and meaning to rile or to bug, in an interview published by French newspaper Le Parisien on Tuesday night. The president made the explosive remark as lawmakers are heatedly debating new measures that would allow only the vaccinated to enjoy leisure activities such as eating out. “The unvaccinated, I really want to bug them. And so we...
PROTESTS
thedallasnews.net

Europe locks up amid Covid-19 surge

Several European nations have announced new restrictions in response to an increase in coronavirus infections. Countries across Europe are imposing restrictions on social life during the holiday season in response to a growing number of Covid-19 cases. The authorities fear hospitals could be overwhelmed by Omicron-variant patients. French Prime Minister...
PUBLIC HEALTH
spectrumnews1.com

Bulgaria's foreign minister tests positive for COVID-19

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria’s foreign minister has tested positive for the coronavirus as the European Union member country experiences a nationwide resurgence of infections, officials said Wednesday. Teodora Genchovska, 50, tested positive from a PCR test for COVID-19 and will remain under medical supervision, the ministry’s press...
PUBLIC HEALTH
abc17news.com

Kazakh police clash with protesters over 100% gas price hike

MOSCOW (AP) — Demonstrators denouncing the doubling of prices for liquefied gas have clashed with police in Kazakhstan’s largest city and held protests in about a dozen other cities in the country. Local news reports said police dispersed a demonstration of about a thousand people on Tuesday night in Almaty and that some demonstrators were detained. Reports also showed riot police firing tear gas grenades at a throng of demonstrators in the capital Nur-Sultan. Beginning in the new year, the price of liquefied gas, which is widely used for cooking and heating, doubled to 120 tenge ($0.27) per liter, a significant increase in the country where the minimum wage is 42,500 tenge ($98) a month.
PROTESTS
The Hill

The Hill

444K+
Followers
53K+
Post
330M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy