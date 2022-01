Harriet Dart qualified at a grand slam for the fifth time in Melbourne – and she hopes it will be the last.The British number three, who is ranked 125, defeated Australian wild card Kimberly Birrell 6-3 6-3 in the final round of qualifying at the Australian Open, dropping just one set in her three matches.It marks the third time in four years that Dart has successfully negotiated qualifying at Melbourne Park – she reached round two in 2020 before losing to Simona Halep – while she has also made it through twice at the US Open.Harriet Dart a set up...

SPORTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO