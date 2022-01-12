ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Felix’s Evan Funke Opens Mother Wolf in Hollywood

By Pat Saperstein
Connecticut Post
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article“I’m excited about cooking in Hollywood — it’s a much later crowd,” says Evan Funke, the L.A. native and pasta maestro behind Venice’s popular Felix Trattoria, who just opened Mother Wolf on Wilcox Avenue. The tighter focus on Roman cooking is very different from that of Felix, which Funke sees as...

www.ctpost.com

