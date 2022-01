Clay Aiken may not have won ‘American Idol’ but his odds may be better for the race for congress. Here’s everything you need to know about the singer-turned-politician. Clay Aiken is back in the limelight now that he’s running for congress. The former American Idol contestant is campaigning for a seat in congress for the state of North Carolina. The self-proclaimed progressive broke the news to his fans on Twitter. “Can you believe it’s been almost 20 years since I first got to share my voice with you? That’s a long time. A LOT has changed! We need powerful voices more than ever, so I’m running for Congress. And my voice is even stronger now! ;-)” he wrote along with a video of him reintroducing himself to the world.

