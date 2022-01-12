ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rays bullpen catcher Ramirez dies at 28

By Sarah Dewberry
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tampa Bay Rays announced Tuesday that their bullpen catcher Jean Ramirez had died. "Jean was an incredible teammate and friend," Rays manager Kevin Cash said in a statement. "He brought so much passion and energy each...

Tampa Bay Rays Player Jean Ramirez Dies Suddenly at 28

Jean Ramirez, a bullpen catcher for the Tampa Bay Rays, died suddenly on Monday, the team announced. He was 28 years old. The cause of death was not announced, and the team had no further details about Ramirez's passing. "We extend our deepest sympathy and condolences to Jean's family," Rays...
Former Princeton Ray Jean Ramirez passes at 28-years-old

ST. PETERSBURG, FL. — Jean Ramirez, bullpen catcher for the Tampa Bay Rays and former Princeton Ray, passed away suddenly at 28-years-old. His death was announced on the Tampa Bay Rays twitter on Tuesday, which called his passing unexpected and sudden but released no cause of death. Ramirez first...
