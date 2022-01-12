ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Kaden Reddick: Firms plead not guilty over Topshop barrier death

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThree firms have pleaded not guilty to health and safety charges after a 10-year-old boy...

www.bbc.com

news3lv.com

Las Vegas woman pleads guilty to pushing man off bus, leading to death

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas woman accused of pushing a man off a bus back in 2019, leading him to suffer fatal injuries, has reached a plea agreement. Cadesha Bishop, 28, entered a guilty plea on a count of abuse of an older/vulnerable person resulting in death in Clark County District Court on Dec. 27, according to court records.
LAS VEGAS, NV
williamsonhomepage.com

Hermitage woman pleads guilty to second degree murder in Brentwood man's 2018 overdose death

A Hermitage woman has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to second degree murder in a 2018 overdose death that killed a Brentwood man. Kiara Danye Henderson, 31, pleaded guilty to the felony charge on Dec. 20, the same day that a jury trial was scheduled to begin, while a charge of the sale of heroin was dropped as part of the plea agreement.
BRENTWOOD, TN
abc17news.com

Mother pleads guilty in 2-year-old Houston girl’s death

HOUSTON (AP) — The mother of a 2-year-old girl whose body was found in a Houston bayou in 2020 has pleaded guilty for her role in the child’s death. Court records show Sahara Ervin pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence, a human corpse, during a court hearing Wednesday. Maliyah Bass had been playing in her apartment complex’s playground on Aug. 22, 2020, when she went missing. A day later, a jogger spotted her body in Brays Bayou about 17 miles west of Maliyah’s home. Police arrested the 22-year-old Ervin and her boyfriend, 23-year-old Travion Thompson, and charged them both with injury to a child and tampering with evidence. Thompson is set to appear in court next week.
HOUSTON, MO
WVNS

Nicholas Farthing pleads guilty to DUI resulting in death

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Nicholas Robert Farthing pleaded guilty of DUI resulting in death in front of Judge Darl Poling on January 11, 2022. Farthing was charged regarding a deadly accident on I-64 in Raleigh County on April 13, 2020. A long awaited verdict that Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield said was delayed while they analyzed […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
BBC

Three murder arrests over Birmingham 'fight' death

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died following reports of people fighting. West Midlands Police said officers were called to Shenley Lane in Bartley Green, Birmingham, at 12:30 GMT on Sunday. On arrival, officers found a 71-year-old man in cardiac arrest and began first...
BBC

Minibus death: Samuel Barker suffered 'catastrophic injuries'

A seven-year-old boy suffered "catastrophic injuries to his head" after being hit by a school minibus near Monmouth. Samuel Barker had been travelling home from school on the bus with his brother and one other passenger on 13 January 2020, an inquest jury was told. The minibus was operated by...
Daily Mail

Mother-of-ten, 54, dies of pneumonia as she was recovering from two month hospital battle with Covid as family launch appeal to pay for her funeral

A mother-of-ten has died of pneumonia after she was placed in an induced coma during a two-month battle with Covid that left her in intensive care. Sharon Winsper, 54, from Stechford, Birmingham, initially thought she had contracted a bad cold, but developed breathing problems and was rushed to hospital. She...
The Independent

Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of raping woman after dog walker stops attack

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in southeast London.Police were alerted after the suspect was “disturbed” and detained by a passer-by walking his dog on Winn’s Common, in Plumstead, on Tuesday at around 11pm. The boy’s accomplice, an as yet unidentified man, fled the scene.“Police were called shortly before 11pm on 21 December to reports … that a 35-year-old woman was raped by two males in bushes near to Lakedale Road SE18,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.“A member of the public, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.”The spokesperson added that the detained teenager had been arrested on suspicion of rape, but was initially taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his own finger – caused by a dog bite. He was then taken into custody.“Our enquiries continue,” the Met added in its statement.
Telegraph

Star Hobson's murderer laughs in court as she is handed life sentence

The killer of abused toddler Star Hobson laughed in the dock as she was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday after a judge said her behaviour had been "cruel and callous". Star was murdered by her mother’s girlfriend, Savannah Brockhill, in September last year following months of physical abuse throughout lockdown. Despite relatives reporting their concerns to Bradford Council’s social services, the authorities failed to act.
NBC News

Colorado mom accused of faking daughter’s illness, seeking Make-a-Wish gifts pleads guilty in girl’s death

A Colorado woman charged with murdering her 7-year-old daughter by pretending the child had medical issues reached a plea agreement with prosecutors. Kelly Turner pleaded guilty Monday to felony child abuse negligently causing death, felony theft and felony charitable fraud, said spokesperson Vikki Migoya of the district attorney’s office of the 18th Judicial District.
The Independent

Father admits dog attack death charge over killing of 12-day-old baby

A father whose 12-day-old baby was killed by the family pet has admitted to being in charge of a dangerously out-of-control dog.Elon Jase Ellis-Joynes was mauled to death by the Chow Chow cross at his home in Doncaster in September 2020.Dad Stephen Joynes, 36, admitted the offence under the Dangerous Dogs Act during a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday.Mother Abigail Ellis, 28, has denied the same charge and will appear at court again on 11 February when prosecutors will make a further decision on the case. A trial is provisionally set for July.The couple were both released on...
The Independent

Bodybuilder arrested over Christmas Day shooting of millionaire parents

The son of New York millionaires with alleged mob ties has been arrested after he allegedly shot the couple on Christmas morning. Dino Tomasetti, 29, was arrested on Christmas morning after a "disturbance" was reported at his parents' 8,751 square foot home in Long Island. According to police reports, Mr Tomasetti allegedly fled the scene in a Cadillac Escalade, which was tracked driving into New Jersey. He was picked up by police later on Christmas Day. Both of Mr Tomasetti's parents have so-far survived the shooting and were scheduled to undergo surgery for their wounds. Mr Tomasetti, a bodybuilder,...
Telegraph

Prisoner kicked custody officer so hard he killed her, court hears

A convicted criminal has admitted killing a prison security officer by kicking her in the head as she was escorting him from his cell following a court appearance. Humphrey Burke, 28, who was described as “unpredictable and dangerous”, left Lorraine Barwell, 54, with catastrophic brain injuries when he attacked her at Blackfriars Crown Court in 2015.
