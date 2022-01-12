ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Celtics Reportedly Interested In Another Reunion With Jeff Green, Along With Trading For Suns Big Man Jalen Smith

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29rocB_0djlb6Vi00

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Stevens could turn to an old friend to help bolster the Celtics’ depth ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Boston is reportedly interested in acquiring Jeff Green from the Denver Nuggets.

That comes via Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, who discussed a number of trade rumors on the HoopsHype Podcast on Wednesday . In addition to Green, Scotto said the Celtics also have eyes on Suns big man Jalen Smith, whom they’ve expressed interest in acquiring over recent weeks.

Smith would make a lot more sense for Boston, given that he’s a 21-year-old former lottery pick averaging 7.5 points and 5.3 rebounds over his 19 games this season. That includes a 19-point showing against the Celtics last month. The 10th overall pick in 2020 has been a bit disappointing thus far, but he has seen a huge increase in playing time due to a rash of injuries on the Suns.

The Suns declined Smith’s rookie option before the season, so he’ll be an unrestricted free agent. But the C’s or whoever trades for him would own his Bird Rights, and would only have to offer him a max of $4.7 million in the offseason. That could be the most intriguing part of the young big.

As for Green, while a return to Boston for the longtime journeyman would be a nice story, his fit wouldn’t make a lot of sense outside of a veteran presence for the locker room. The 35-year-old has played a lot of power forward and center for the Nuggets this season, starting 24 of his 36 games and averaging 10.1 points and 3.1 rebounds per contest. He’s shooting just 31 percent from three, which wouldn’t jive well in the Boston system.

But Green does have a relationship with Ime Udoka after the two spent last season with the Brooklyn Nets, and he would give Boston a versatile defender. He has a player option for $4.5 million for next season.

Neither Green nor Smith would be a major splash that moves the needle for the Celtics, but they are moves the team could make to help with depth for the present and, in Smith’s case, potentially the future. They could also plug some holes should Stevens cash in on other assets ahead of the deadline.

As for what those other assets may be, Scotto also said that the Celtics are open to moving backup point guard Dennis Schroder, who is their best trade chip this season. In addition to Schroder though, Scotto also says that he’s heard that Boston is also making second-year swingman Aaron Nesmith available, as he’s struggled to crack Udoka’s rotation this season.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Boston has inquired about Suns' Jalen Smith

Michael Scotto: I’ve also heard former lottery pick Aaron Nesmith and guard Dennis Schroeder are also available in Boston. They’ve made several calls doing due diligence, including to Phoenix regarding Jalen Smith’s availability. Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype. What’s the buzz on Twitter?. Chad Ford @chadfordinsider.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Stevens
Person
Aaron Nesmith
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Jalen Smith
All 76ers

NBA Rumors: Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Remain Unavailable in Trade Talks

As the Ben Simmons saga lives on in Philadelphia, many are paying attention to what's going on outside of the Philadelphia 76ers' world in hopes that another team's struggles could help the Sixers resolve their biggest issue. Lately, the Indiana Pacers, Sacramento Kings, and the Atlanta Hawks have become some...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtics#Suns#The Denver Nuggets#Hoopshype#The Hoopshype Podcast#Green Scotto#The Brooklyn Nets
FanSided

Ben Simmons traded to Boston Celtics in latest ESPN+ piece

While the majority of this year’s campaign has been filled with underwhelming performances and feelings of despair, since the page on the calendar flipped to 2022 the Boston Celtics have managed to go on somewhat of a roll. Through six games played in the new year, Ime Udoka’s squad...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBC Sports

Report: Two Celtics trade targets and players available in deals

NBA trade season has arrived, and the Boston Celtics appear open for business. The Celtics have expressed interest in reuniting with Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green, Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype reported on his podcast Wednesday, citing league sources. Scotto also reports Boston has made several "due diligence" calls around...
NBA
FanSided

A Boston Celtics Jeff Green trade that must be considered

The Boston Celtics are on a rare upswing in the 2021-22 season, having won three straight after sweeping a home-and-home with the Indiana Pacers and avenging the first leg of a different back-to-back–which saw the Cs blow a 20+ point lead–with the New York Knicks. Their reward for...
NBA
FanSided

VOTS doesn’t see potential in a Jalen Smith-Boston Celtics trade

Back throughout the 2019-20 season–which, due to a pandemic, was the longest season on record spanning almost a full calendar year–the Houdini was high on Maryland big man prospect Jalen Smith for one of the Boston Celtics’ upcoming 2020 first-round picks. Unfortunately, Smith was off the board...
NBA
985thesportshub.com

Celtics reportedly interested in familiar face heading into NBA Trade Deadline

Will the Celtics be buyers or sellers at next month’s NBA Trade Deadline? One new report indicates the team is prepared to explore both options. According to Michael Scotto of USA Today, the Celtics have “expressed interest” in acquiring forward Jeff Green from the Denver Nuggets, as well as Phoenix Suns center Jalen Smith.
NBA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
44K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy