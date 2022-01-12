ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

‘Substantial Drop’ Of COVID Levels In Massachusetts Wastewater Has Experts Cautiously Optimistic

By Nick Giovanni
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GbH2k_0djlb5cz00

BOSTON (CBS) – Local epidemiologists are cautiously optimistic that the peak of the latest COVID surge may be behind us in Massachusetts, as wastewater shows a decreased presence of the virus in wastewater.

Samples are taken at the Deer Island Treatment Plant three times a week. The wastewater tested flows in from 43 communities around Boston. Testing detects the virus from people who have symptoms and from people who don’t.

In early Decembe r, the levels of COVID in wastewater began to go up, indicating the current surge was coming. But this week, the numbers are trending in the opposite direction.

“I was very encouraged by the downtrend, because it wasn’t just one day. It was actually several days in a row,” said Dr. Paul Sax, professor of medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School.

Sax has been following wastewater data closely over the course of the pandemic as an indicator of just how prevalent COVID is in the community.

He said he is “cautiously optimistic” tracking the downward trend over the last several days.

“It’s been a substantial drop,” Sax said. “But just to remind you, it had increased to levels higher than we’ve ever seen before. So we’re still at a level that’s, believe it or not, even higher than it was last winter.”

Sax said if the trend continues, we should see case numbers dropping in a matter of days, possibly within a week.

Massachusetts has seen the number of breakthrough COVID cases nearly double for three straight weeks. This week, 86,466 new cases were reported in vaccinated individuals, up from 45,029 last week. Three weeks ago, there were 20,247 breakthrough cases.

“We still have a ways to go,” Sax said. “I cannot stress enough there’s plenty of COVID-19 out there even though this recent wastewater data is encouraging.”

Dr. Mark Siedner from Massachusetts General Hospital noted that we have seen peaks fall before, only to go back up again.

Health officials stress it is still critical to continue social distancing, and get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Comments / 3

david
1d ago

The same people who still believe the next booster will do the trick and mask work just so happen to be the same people who believe joe Biden is doing a great job are the same people who believe these fake story’s !!

Reply
4
Daniel Boutin
1d ago

they cant make up up their minds its either dropping or it isn't. Its like they want the virus to continue so they can sell those mask

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Local Center For COVID Control Testing Sites Shut Down Due To Lack Of Lab Licenses

BOSTON (CBS) — Three Center for COVID Control testing sites across Massachusetts have been forced to shut down immediately because the state says they do not have proper licenses. Their locations in Needham, Worcester, and North Dartmouth were delivered cease and desist letters by the state on Thursday. The Massachusetts Department of Health, Attorney General Maura Healey, and local boards of health say they all received complains from people who went to the private COVID testing site but never got their results. Barry Pollack, who went to get tested in Needham before Christmas, says he has waited several weeks to get his...
WORCESTER, MA
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Reports 22,184 New COVID Cases, 75 Additional Deaths

BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 22,184 new confirmed COVID cases on Wednesday and 75 additional deaths. As of Wednesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts dropped slightly to 21.61%. Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,287,109. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 20,350. There were 120,643 total new tests reported. There are 3,087 people currently in the hospital with COVID, the highest number since May 2020. There are also 473 patients currently in intensive care.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Report Finds ‘Millionaire Tax’ In Massachusetts Would Raise $1.3 Billion; Some High Earners May Leave State

BOSTON (CBS) — A proposed “millionaire tax” on the ballot in Massachusetts would raise $1.3 billion for the state if approved by voters in November, a new report finds. The study from The Center For State Policy Analysis at Tufts University took a closer look at what the 4% surcharge on incomes over $1 million would mean for Massachusetts. “Though this tax would only apply to around 0.6 percent of Massachusetts households in any given year, it could raise a meaningful amount of money, as those few households account for more than one-fifth of all taxable income in the state,” the report...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Boston Wastewater Suggests Surge Of Omicron Cases May Be Falling Off

BOSTON (CBS) – For the third week in a row, the number of COVID-19 breakthrough cases in the state nearly doubled. As of Saturday, the number stands at more than 86,000 cases. Back on Christmas Day, it was about 20,000. But Dr. Mark Siedner of Massachusetts General Hospital said a peak in cases could be near. “If you look around, especially in Massachusetts, there may be some very early signs that the highest of the peak in terms of reported cases is potentially behind us,” Siedner said. One of those signs is Boston’s wastewater. The tracking system suggests the surge of Omicron cases...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Coronavirus
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
Boston, MA
Government
Boston, MA
Health
CBS Boston

26 Million Rapid At-Home COVID Tests Coming To Massachusetts Over Next 3 Months, Baker Says

BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts has secured 26 million rapid antigen COVID-19 tests that will be distributed over the next three months, Gov. Charlie Baker announced on Tuesday. The state will prioritize K-12 schools and child care facilities as it distributes the tests into March, Baker said. “There’s no question at this point in time that staffing remains an enormous challenge for many of these providers. This activation will alleviate some of the pressure in those places,” the governor told reporters at a news conference at the State House. “We’re planning to ensure that we have sufficient supply to keep schools open through the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

48,414 At Massachusetts Schools Test Positive For COVID-19 In Last Week

BOSTON (CBS) – There were 48,414 coronavirus cases among students and staff in Massachusetts schools in the last week, according to the latest data from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. It is the most reported cases for students and staff in a single week. Districts, collaboratives, and special education schools reported 41,063 cases among students and 7,351 among staff between January 6 and January 12. Here were the case numbers in the previous weeks between students and staff across the Commonwealth over the last several months: December 23-January 5: 51,110 cases (38,887 kids, 12,213 staff) December 16-22: 10,120 cases (8,576 kids, 1,544 staff) December 9-15: 8,376 cases (7,223 kids, 1,153 staff) December 2-8: 7.984 cases (6,879 kids, 1,105 staff) November 18-December 1: 9,909 cases (8,513 kids, 1,396 staff) November 11-17: 3,815 cases (3,257 kids, 558 staff) November 4-10: 3,021 cases (2,640 kids, 381 staff) The state estimates there are about 920,000 students in classrooms in Massachusetts public schools and 140,000 staff working in-person this school year. This means the percent of students that reported having COVID is 4.46% and the percent of staff is 5.25%. For the district breakdown on coronavirus cases, visit the DESE website.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Testing More Than 500 Deer For COVID

WESTBORO (CBS) – Massachusetts is testing white-tailed deer for COVID. It’s part of a national program where 41 states are working with the USDA to see if the virus can move between humans and wildlife. The survey began after researchers found that once the pandemic started, antibodies began showing up in deer. MassWildlife started testing deer brought in by hunters back in November when shotgun season started. So far, they’ve taken nasal swabs and blood samples from more than 500 deer. It’s not known yet how many have tested positive. Martin Feehan, MassWildlife’s deer and moose project leader, hopes to have results in about...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Over-The-Counter Cold And Flu Medicines Becoming Harder To Find

BOSTON (CBS) – As the Omicron variant surges, over-the-counter cold and flu medications are becoming harder to find. CVS spokeswoman Tara Burke told WBZ-TV they’re seeing “increased demand for cold and cough products.” Sales of those medicines actually plummeted at the start of the pandemic because people weren’t going out and kids weren’t going to school. “In the event a local store experiences a temporary product shortage, our teams have a process in place to replenish supply,” said Burke. “We continue to see greater demand for cough, cold and flu products nationwide and as a result, Walgreens has worked diligently with our suppliers to ensure we have enough supply to cover customer demand. There may however be temporary and/or isolated shortages of specific products,” a spokesperson for Walgreens told CBS affiliate KMOV-TV.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Wastewater#Women S Hospital#Harvard Medical School
CBS Boston

‘A Kick In The Ribs’: Boston Restaurants Prepare For New COVID Vaccine Requirements

BOSTON (CBS) – Restaurants in Boston are preparing for yet another change in how they operate during the COVID pandemic. Starting Saturday, a new set of vaccine requirements go into place in the city. “We’ve had to really rewrite the business model for restaurants since day one of the pandemic and sadly now it continues as we go through yet another turn 22 months in,” said Bob Luz, president and CEO of the Massachusetts Restaurant Association. Starting Saturday, all employees and customers will be required to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19. “It’s like ‘Groundhog Day’ every day if you’re in the restaurant...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Brookline To Require Proof Of COVID Vaccine At Many Businesses; Violators Could Face $300 Fine

BROOKLINE (CBS) – The Town of Brookline will require proof of COVID vaccination to enter many businesses starting Saturday. Proof will be required in sit-down restaurants, gyms and entertainment venues. The requirement does not apply to businesses offering takeout food only. The town said the new order will start in phases. Beginning Saturday, anyone 12 and older must provide proof they received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine. Phase 2 begins February 22, when everyone 12 and up must prove they are fully vaccinated. The third phase begins March 22, when customers 5-to-11 years old must show they have received at...
BROOKLINE, MA
CBS Boston

Over 150 People Relocated From Mass And Cass Tents To Temporary Housing, Mayor Wu Says

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu says the city has found temporary housing for 154 people who had been living in tents in the area known as Mass and Cass. “All I’ve ever wanted was a roof over my head that I can afford,” said a woman who didn’t want her name used, but was given temporary housing at a Boston shelter. “We’re not all drug addicts. Some of us just don’t have any place to live.” Her tent was removed as the city cleared the encampments on Wednesday. Mayor Wu says consent forms were signed to remove unwanted belongings. She described...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Boston Schools ‘Running On Fumes’ Due To COVID Staffing And Safety Issues, Superintendent Says

BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Superintendent of Schools Brenda Cassellius said the district is “running on fumes” trying to navigate the staffing and safety issues the latest COVID surge has presented. Cassellius said Boston Public Schools is taking every step to avoid remote learning amid the surge. “We are listening, learning, adjusting as needed and planning ahead so we can be prepared for our future in case we need to have additional mitigation efforts,” Cassellius said during a Wednesday School Committee meeting. The latest COVID surge has taken a toll on the district and its staff, with more than 1,000 daily absences among teachers...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Boston

Consumer Prices Rise 7% In December, Highest In Nearly 40 Years

BOSTON (CBS) – Paint and hardware store owner Todd Zigelbaum never thought he’d get $50 for a can of paint, but that’s what he’s had to charge for premium Benjamin Moore. “If I was ever told I’d sell the can for that much I’d say you’re crazy,” said Zigelbaum. But it’s because of the increased price he’s paying for the supply. “I’ve never seen increases like this back to back,” he said. He’s reluctant to pass on price increases to customers at Town Line Paint and Hardware store in Malden, but just to get the inventory he...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Report: CDC Considering Whether To Recommend People Wear N95 Masks

BOSTON (CBS) – For the past two years, many people have been wearing cloth masks to protect them from COVID-19. Now, the CDC is reportedly considering whether those masks are enough. The Washington Post reports the CDC is discussing whether to recommend everyone wear N95 or KN95 masks to better protect against the Omicron variant of COVID. Those are the masks worn by many doctors, nurses and hospital staff who work directly with COVID-19 patients. The masks are more expensive and were originally designed to be worn only once. Dr. Michael Hirsh, from UMass Memorial Health Care, said he thinks they can be safely reused. “The CDC is currently recommending trying to limit this use to maybe one a week or something like that. I think they can be reused,” Hirsh told WBZ-TV. Hirsh wears a 3-ply mask over the N95 mask to protect it from anything that may stain it. “They really do last a while,” Hirsh said of the N95 masks. Hirsh said if you can’t find N95 or KN95 masks, you should consider wearing two 3-ply surgical masks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Boston

‘It Looks Like Hell Is Getting A Facelift,’ Boston Clears Out Remaining Tents Along Mass And Cass

BOSTON (CBS) – The city of Boston cleared out all of the remaining tents Wednesday for people living on the sidewalks near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard. Front end loaders and garbage trucks were brought in to demolish the tents and clean up scattered debris. Mayor Michelle Wu set a January 12 deadline to remove the tents in the area known as Mass and Cass and connect people experiencing homelessness with temporary housing and services. “Some of these people have been here for such a long time it’s become their home, it’s what they know,” said Jason Campbell,...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Boston COVID Vaccine Requirement: Here’s Where You’ll Need To Show Vax Proof Starting Saturday

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement for certain indoor spaces is set to take effect this weekend. Starting Saturday, January 15, proof of at least one vaccine dose will be required for patrons and workers at indoor dining, fitness and entertainment venues. Evidence of a second dose will be required a month later, on February 15. Verification can be done by showing a vaccine card, a digital picture of a vaccine card, a picture of any official immunization record, a city-designated app, or any other COVID vaccine verification app, like the one recently rolled out by the state. Below is a list of venues, identified by the city, where vaccination proof will be required. Click here for complete details from Mayor Michelle Wu’s office about the vaccine requirement. Restaurants Bars Movie theaters Music or concert venues Commercial event and party venues Museums and galleries Professional sports arenas and indoor stadiums Convention centers and exhibition halls Performing arts theaters Bowling alleys Other recreational centers Commercial gyms and fitness centers Yoga, pilates, barre, and dance studios Boxing and kickboxing gyms Fitness boot camps Indoor pools Other facilities used for conducting group fitness classes.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Named Best State To Raise A Family, According To New Ranking

BOSTON (CBS) — Americans can’t do any better than Massachusetts when it comes to picking the right place to raise a family, according to a new ranking. WalletHub put the Bay State No. 1 on its list of “Best States For Families,” which evaluated family-friendliness with indicators ranging from income to housing affordability to how well a state is handling COVID-19. Massachusetts received high scores for affordability, education and child care, health and safety and “family fun.” More specifically, some of the state’s strengths recognized by the report were parental leave policies, public school quality and children’s hospitals per capita. Massachusetts also had one of the lowest infant mortality rates in the country, but did get dinged for high child care costs. Rounding out the Top 5 were New York, Vermont, Minnesota and Nebraska. New Hampshire came in sixth, with Maine ranking 17th. Congratulations @MassGov, @NYGov, @vermontgov, Minnesota & @Nebraskagov for being the best states to raise a family: https://t.co/RUhrfwJt89 pic.twitter.com/UYjEjNTY6L — WalletHub (@wallethub) January 11, 2022 Mississippi was ranked the worst state for families, according to WalletHub. Click here to read the full report.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

‘Is The Booster Really Necessary?’ Dr. Mallika Marshall Answers Your COVID-19 Questions

BOSTON (CBS) —  Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus vaccine-related medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter. Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health. Marie writes, “I know many people with the virus who still tested positive weeks later. So why now are we telling people they need a negative test to come out of isolation after five days?” A PCR test that is performed in a lab can remain positive for weeks after infection. If you have been infected, you do not need...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Boston

LOOK: Giant Ice Disc Returns To Maine River

WESTBROOK, Maine (CBS) — It’s back! A massive ice disc that first appeared three years ago in a Maine river has returned. The city of Westbrook posted a video of the disc that resurfaced in the Presumpscot River on Tuesday. The unusual sight made headlines across the world in 2019 when it first formed. “We can’t help but be excited for the return of the world famous Westbrook Ice Disk!” the city posted to Facebook. “Let’s enjoy it for as long as it’s here in our city.” A nearby waterfall to the north creates churning water currents that help to form the disc. It can start to spin thanks to the current and temperature changes in the water underneath the ice that create a vortex.    
WESTBROOK, ME
CBS Boston

Gov. Baker Pushes Back On Pressure To Allow Remote Learning, Increased Mask Guidance

BOSTON (CBS) – With Omicron cases remaining at a peak, Governor Baker and the Department of Education are facing pressure to ease the rules for in-person learning. Specifically, the Massachusetts Teachers Association, the state’s biggest teachers’ union, is demanding the Department of Education be more flexible in allowing schools to use remote learning days on an as-needed basis. “The Department needs to be flexible to allow remote learning when a district deems that it is absolutely necessary for a temporary period of time,” explained President Merrie Najimy. In a press conference Tuesday, Governor Baker stayed firm in his decision: remote learning is...
EDUCATION
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
44K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy