ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police find no evidence Dayton mass shooter targeted sister

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jlKcL_0djlb2yo00

The gunman who killed nine people in 2019 outside a crowded strip of nightclubs in Dayton apparently shot all his victims — including his younger sister — at random, police said in a report that stopped short of making a final conclusion.

The investigative report released by Dayton police says there is no evidence that Connor Betts targeted or singled out his 22-year-old sister, Megan who was among those killed.

“All of the victims appear to have been random,” wrote Detective David House in the report, released Friday.

But the FBI which announced the end of its investigation late last year, said this week that it had made no final conclusion on whether Betts intended to shoot his sister.

“No one knows for sure except the shooter, who is deceased,” FBI spokesperson Todd Lindgren said in an interview Monday.

Betts, 24, was killed by police half a minute after he opened fire in Dayton’s crowded Oregon District entertainment area. Armed with an AR-15-style rifle and an extended ammunition magazine, he killed nine people and wounded dozens more.

He had fantasized about mass shootings, serial killings and murder-suicide for at least a decade before carrying out the attack, the FBI said.

Betts arrived at the entertainment district that night with his sister and his best friend, Chace Beard. They spent about an hour inside a bar before Betts left and went to another nightclub by himself, police said.

Text messages released by police show that Betts asked the pair to come over to the other bar, but Beard responded that they were going to get tacos and stay only one more hour.

None of the messages gave any clue that Betts was about to carry out the attack.

Minutes later, Betts walked to his car, put on body armor and retrieved a gun from the trunk, according to video reviewed by police. He then came down an alley and started shooting.

His sister was hit while standing in line at a taco cart with Beard, who also was shot and injured.

“We were at the front of the line, I was literally watching them make my food when I heard gunshots," said Beard, who talked with police at the hospital.

He said he saw the masked shooter for a few seconds but did not recognize him.

Beard said that he didn't know of any problems between the siblings and that Betts “was really protective of her,” the police report said.

Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl, who has since retired, said a week after the attack that there was a real question whether Betts could see who was on the other side when he began shooting.

One witness told police that Betts was shooting from the hip and not looking down the gun's sights. Another said he saw Betts at one point duck behind a trash can and then saw him appear to be aiming at people.

The man, who served in the Marine Corps, said he didn't think Betts was trained how to properly shoot a rifle, judging by how he was holding it.

The FBI, in a summary of its investigation released in November, said it uncovered evidence Betts had “looked into violent ideologies.”

A psychology instructor who had Betts in two of her classes at Sinclair Community College in Dayton told Dayton police that he was more disagreeable during her class in spring 2019, according to the police records released Friday.

Debbie Carter-Ford told investigators that Betts talked and wrote about how he did not allow laws to influence him and said he thought the government was spying on him. On the last day of classes in May, she said, he stormed out of class and said, “I don’t feel well.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ohio man firing AR-15 to celebrate new year shot dead by police officer, wife claims

A Black man who was firing a gun to celebrate the new year has allegedly been shot dead by a police officer without warning.Marquetta Williams said the incident occurred outside their home in Ohio’s Canton city at 12.05am on Saturday, when her husband James Williams, 46, was firing celebratory shots using her AR-15 rifle.She said that he had gone inside after participating in the annual neighbourhood tradition but then went back outside to fire a few more celebratory shots. He fired four shots into the air and turned to follow her inside again, but then said: “I’ve been shot”, according...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDTN

Have you seen them? Dayton Police release Crimestoppers Most Wanted

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Police Department is asking the community to help locate three men wanted for various crimes. Remey Hudson: Police are seeking 23-year-old Remey Husdon for Domestic Violence, Failure to Comply and Resisting Arrest. Police say his last known address was in Dayton. Theodore Shavers II: 19-year-old Theodore Shavers II is […]
WWMTCw

Man shot blocks away from Kalamazoo hospital, police looking for shooter

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 26-year-old man was hospitalized after being shot on Friday night. City of Kalamazoo spokesperson Ryan Bridges said the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Trimble Ave. Bridges said the victim's injuries are considered serious. Police did not have any information about...
KALAMAZOO, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Police#Shooting#Fbi#Nightclub#Dayton
WHIO Dayton

Shooting victim walks into Dayton hospital; Police investigating

DAYTON — Police are investigating after a man walked into a Dayton hospital with a gunshot wound Wednesday night. The man arrived at the Emergency Room at Kettering Health Dayton, formally Grandview Medical Center, around 8:11 p.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. Dispatch records showed that the man...
DAYTON, OH
Dayton Daily News

Police records reveal last texts sent, received by Oregon District shooter

Connor Betts’ final communications with friend, sister gave no warning of attack. Interactions that Oregon District shooter Connor Betts had with his best friend and sister shortly before going on a deadly rampage — wounding the friend and killing his sister and eight others — gave no indication Betts was about to commit a mass shooting, according to investigative records obtained by the Dayton Daily News.
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AFP

US shooter had written about plans in books: police

A Colorado man who allegedly killed five people this week had self-published novels in which the main character shoots people very similar to his real victims. Denver authorities confirmed that one of McLeod's real victims had that name and lived at the same address as in the book.
DENVER, CO
The Independent

Anger as police remain free after shooting dead 8-year-old in Philadelphia

The prosecutor’s handling of a shooting in Philadelphia last August, in which two Black teenagers have been charged for the murder of an 8-year-old girl, has led to outrage from elected officials and activists. On 27 August, 16-year-old Angelo Ford and 19-year-old Hasein Strand got into a fight outside a high school football match in Sharon Hill, Media. As the two exchanged gunfire, 8-year-old Fanta Bility was killed in responsive gunfire from three Sharon Hill police officers who were stationed outside the game.The two teens have been charged with first degree murder and other offences by prosecutors who say the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDTN

Man shot in Dayton; police searching for suspect

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are looking for a suspect after a man was shot in Dayton Thursday. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said a man was shot in the 1400 block of West Third St. The victim was taken to Miami Valley Hospital. Their condition is not known at this time. Dispatchers said police are […]
DAYTON, OH
The Independent

Utah ‘millionaire’ accused of holding woman hostage and carving eerie message into her hand

A Utah man has been arrested for kidnapping, holding a woman captive and assault after he was accused of keeping her for several weeks at his home and “carving” a number six on her left hand to signify she had six months to “love him or be killed”.Ramone Marcio Martinez, 39, was arrested and charged in Salt Lake County on Wednesday for aggravated kidnapping and five counts of aggravated assault, according to a police booking affidavit cited by local news network KSL 5 TV.The suspect identified himself as a millionaire to the authorities, according to the affidavit.The woman had...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

Prisoner kicked custody officer so hard he killed her, court hears

A convicted criminal has admitted killing a prison security officer by kicking her in the head as she was escorting him from his cell following a court appearance. Humphrey Burke, 28, who was described as “unpredictable and dangerous”, left Lorraine Barwell, 54, with catastrophic brain injuries when he attacked her at Blackfriars Crown Court in 2015.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Teen students accused of stalking Spanish teacher before killing her in ambush attack

Two Iowa teenagers who were charged last month with the death of a high schoolSpanish teacher, allegedly stalked her every move before ambushing her, a court has heard.Authorities in southeast Iowa formally accused Jeremy Goodale, 16, and Willard Miller, also 16, of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Nohema Graber, 66, in November.Further details about Ms Graber’s last moments were included in a court filing on 23 December – alleging that both students watched her closely before she was ambushed in an attack on or about 2 November.That included monitoring her daily walk, during which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

429K+
Followers
156K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy