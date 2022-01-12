ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man charged with supplying performance drugs to Olympians

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qD3lz_0djlasJm00

U.S. prosecutors charged a Texas man on Wednesday with providing performance-enhancing drugs to athletes competing in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo including the star Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare.

Eric Lira, 41, of El Paso is the first person to be charged under a new U.S. anti-doping law governing international sports competitions.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan said Lira distributed the drugs, including human growth hormone, “for the purpose of corrupting” the 2020 Games. Lira also is accused of conspiring to violate drug misbranding and adulteration laws. It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could comment on the charges.

The criminal complaint does not name Okagbare, but includes details suggesting she was among Lira’s clients. A text message was sent to Okagbare seeking comment.

Okagbare had been provisionally suspended for testing positive for human growth hormone in July 2021, just hours before the former world championships silver medalist was due to run in the semifinals of the women’s 100 meters at the Olympics. She tested positive for the drug in an out-of-competition test.

A criminal complaint unsealed in Manhattan federal court alleges that Lira, a kinesiologist and naturopathic doctor, brought “misbranded” versions of the drugs to the United States from Central and South America before distributing them to athletes.

Authorities searched Okagbare's cellphone as she was returning to the United States and found she had been communicating with Lira over using an encrypted app, according to the complaint.

Comments / 0

Related
Orlando Sentinel

Colombian national extradited to Florida pleads guilty to drug charges, DOJ says

A Colombian national participating in an international drug conspiracy pleaded guilty to drug charges. Gerardo Gomez-Lubo was in a Tampa federal court Wednesday for conspiracy to import and distribute cocaine into the United States, according to the Department of Justice. A court report says that sometime starting in September 2017 and through 2019, Gomez-Lubo was part of an international ...
ORLANDO, FL
Shore News Network

Jamestown Man Pleads Guilty To Multiple Drug Charges

PHONE: (716) 843-5817. BUFFALO, N.Y. – U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced today that Jun N. Martinez, 28, of Jamestown, NY, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra, Jr. to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, 100 grams or more of acetyl fentanyl; 400 grams or more of fentanyl; 50 grams or more of methamphetamine; and 500 grams or more of cocaine. The charges carry a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison, a maximum of life, and a $10,000,000 fine.
JAMESTOWN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Shore News Network

Barbour County man admits to drug charge

ELKINS, WEST VIRGINIA – Matthew Scott Mayle, of Philippi, West Virginia, has admitted to a drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Mayle, 36, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Distribution of Fifty Grams or More of Methamphetamine.” Mayle admitted to selling more than 50 grams of methamphetamine in April 2019 in Barbour County.
PHILIPPI, WV
foxsanantonio.com

DEA busts drug ring tied to Sinaloa Cartel

SAN ANTONIO — "These counterfeit pills, we're seeing the most we've ever seen here in the United States," says Dante Sorianello, the assistant special agent in charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration in the San Antonio district. A major drug bust ring tied to the Sinaloa Cartel results in...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
WETM 18 News

Man arrested on drug charges in Bath

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — The Village of Bath Police Department announced the arrest of a man who was in possession of drugs. Warren D. Copp, 46, of Bath, was arrested after he was found to be in possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell. The arrest stemmed from an investigation into the […]
BATH, NY
CBS Minnesota

Attorney Sentenced To 180 Days In Workhouse, Must Pay $15K Restitution For Swindling Drug Case Client

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A criminal defense attorney in Minnesota has been sentenced to 180 days in the workhouse for swindling thousands from a drug case client. On Tuesday, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office said Kristi McNeilly, 46 of Woodbury, will also pay $15,000 in restitution. After a weeklong trial last October, a Hennepin County jury found McNeilly guilty after deliberating for less than an hour. According to the criminal complaint, in May 2018, McNeilly was asked to represent a 53-year-old victim and his 39-year-old roommate for $22,500 after the Southwest Hennepin Drug Taskforce found a small amount of drugs in the victim’s...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blessing Okagbare
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Beloit man charged with gun, drug crimes

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) — Eshawn Reed, 39, has been charged with distribution and possession of crack cocaine, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. A federal grand jury leveled the indictments against Reed on Wednesday, which included 3 counts of distribution of crack cocaine, 1 count of possession, 1 count of possession […]
BELOIT, WI
WIBW

Topeka Man Behind Bars for Meth & Drug Charges

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars following a traffic stop near 102nd and U.S. Highway 75 for a traffic infraction around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 1st. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says 41-year-old, Shaye Anthony Griffin, of Topeka, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a hallucinogenic drug, possession of a depressant, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
TOPEKA, KS
ValleyCentral

Brownsville: Man arrested on several drug-related charges

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man on several drug-related charges. Ivan Guerra Badillo was arrested on Jan. 10 for manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, resisting arrest/search, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a post by Brownsville PD. Officers near Bernal Drive and Minnesota Avenue noticed a black truck […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Doping#Olympics#Olympians#South America#Nigerian
Free Lance-Star

Prince Andrew accuser agreed not to sue 'other defendants' in Epstein deal

Prince Andrew's sexual assault accuser had agreed not to sue "other potential defendants" related to Jeffrey Epstein's alleged sex crimes, a once-confidential document released Monday showed. Lawyers for the British royal argue that the settlement, unveiled by a New York court, means Virginia Giuffre's US lawsuit against the prince should be dismissed.
POLITICS
Daily Beast

Dozens Vanish Without a Trace in America’s New ‘Bermuda Triangle’ Next Door

CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Mexico—In the dead of night this fall, 12 migrants left the small northern Mexican town of Coyame to enter the vast Chihuahuan desert, with the hopes of crossing into the U.S. by way of the Texas border. Among them was a 14-year-old boy from Southern Mexico who was dreaming of reuniting with his family on the other side of the border.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
South Ameriica
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
enstarz.com

Prince Andrew Trying Hard To Clean His Name By Making Unbelievable Attempt Against Virginia Giuffre's Case

Prince Andrew tried to clean his name again and free himself from the civil lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre. Instead of becoming a big help to Queen Elizabeth II amid the royal family's crises, Prince Andrew became a headache after being embroiled in a shocking civil lawsuit filed by his accuser, Virginia Giuffre. The woman filed the case in a New York-based federal court earlier this year to seek unspecified damages.
POLITICS
country1037fm.com

Rapper Chopped Up and Fed to Rats by His Wife After An Affair

What in the world? As a fellow Ukrainian woman, I apologize that we have such jealous tempers. But it is true. Taking place in St. Petersburg, Russia, Alexander Yusko was killed after cheating on his wife with a fan. He was known as a popular Ukrainian rapper by the name of ‘Andy Cartwright’ and his murder is horrific. Marina Kohkal decided to chop him up while he was still alive and feed his body parts to rats.
CELEBRITIES
atlantatribune.com

FBI Informant Exposes Active KKK Members Working In Law Enforcement

An FBI informant working undercover inside a Florida chapter of the Ku Klux Klan exposed a troubling connection between the white supremacist organization’s members and local law enforcement agencies. For ten years, Joe Moore worked as a confidential informant in the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, as a key...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

The Independent

429K+
Followers
156K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy