Cemetery gender reveal sparks viral reaction

By Tom Fenton
The Independent
 1 day ago

A couple’s baby gender reveal video has gone viral worldwide after they filmed it in a graveyard for one very touching reason.

TikTok user @Elliepaige3 gained over 9.7 million views and attracted 500 comments after uploading the emotional clip to her account, InTheKnow reports.

In the video, Ellie and her partner stood with a gender cannon in hand, next to a headstone. The headstone in question, which was draped with flowers and statues, was that of Ellie’s mother – who passed away from cancer.

She therefore decided to do the gender reveal in the company of her late mother, whose headstone she instantly turned to after a plume of pink confetti was fired out of the gun.

“OMG … the way you looked at your mom first!! Hugs from one bereaved child to another,” one user commented.

“OMG. Just got shivers how you looked at your mum first! God bless,” another user replied.

“How beautiful that you told your mum first! You look at the ground in sheer happiness. Congratulations,” someone else added.

While the hugely popular video was enjoyed by nearly all who saw it, some negative comments did appear.

The chief complaint from the users who didn’t approve of the video was the morbidity of the setting, something which Ellie chose to address later on.

She claimed that she simply wanted to be with her mom for the emotional moment: “This was the closest I could get to being with her.”

In a different video , Ellie states: “I don't care what anyboe says or does as long as my baby girl has everything she needs.”

The couple went on to welcome a healthy baby girl named Millie, who inspires Ellie to stay strong in her own fight against cancer , which she continues to document regularly on video-sharing platform TikTok.

Jason Hitch death: Unvaccinated 90 Day Fiancé star dies of Covid aged 45

