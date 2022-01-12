ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Liberals in EU parliament seek inquiry on abuse of spyware

By VANESSA GERA
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z7olF_0djlaKkQ00
Europe Cybersecurity NSO Group FILE - A logo adorns a wall on a branch of the Israeli NSO Group company, near the southern Israeli town of Sapir, Aug. 24, 2021. The third-largest group in the European Parliament has called for the establishment of a committee to investigate abuses by European Union governments with powerful spyware produced by Israel’s NSO Group. Renew Europe, a liberal political grouping, said Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 that the use of the software to break into the phones of government critics is “undermining democracy.” (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner, File) (Sebastian Scheiner)

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — The third-largest group in the European Parliament called Wednesday for the establishment of a committee to investigate abuses by European Union governments with powerful spyware produced by Israel's NSO Group.

Renew Europe, a liberal political grouping, made its appeal following reports that the NSO Group's Pegasus software has been used to hack the smartphones of opposition politicians, lawyers, journalists and critics of the right-wing governments in Hungary and Poland.

“We need a full inquiry into the Pegasus spyware scandal. European democracy is being undermined, and the EU should act accordingly," said Sophie in ’t Veld, a Dutch member of the European Parliament and a co-initiator of the calls for the inquiry. "We cannot let this pass; our democracy is at stake.”

In ’t Veld said that the European Commission, the executive branch of the 27-member union, should follow the example of the United States government and “quickly blacklist Pegasus’ parent company NSO.”

The Biden administration put new export limits in November on Israel's NSO Group, saying its tools have been used to "conduct transnational repression."

Renew said in a statement that it hopes other groups will support its call, noting that an inquiry would constitute the first action on the matter from an EU institution.

Pegasus is a powerful surveillance tool sold exclusively to government agencies and intended to fight terrorism and other serious crime. But investigations have been turning up case after case of the powerful in many places using it to target domestic critics and rivals.

An investigation by a global media consortium published in July showed that Pegasus was used in Hungary to infiltrate the digital devices of a range of targets — including at least 10 lawyers, one opposition politician and several government-critical journalists.

In late December, The Associated Press reported that three Polish critics of the government were also hacked, based on investigations by the Citizen Lab, a research institute at the University of Toronto. Last week ruling party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski, Poland's most powerful politician, acknowledged that the country had the spyware but denied it was used against the political opposition.

Among the Polish victims are a lawyer, a prosecutor and a senator who was hacked multiple times in 2019 when he was running the opposition’s parliamentary election campaign.

The hacking revelations have rocked Poland, drawing comparisons to the 1970s Watergate scandal in the United States and eliciting calls for an investigative commission in parliament.

However, Kaczynski and other top members of the ruling Law and Justice party say they see no reason for an investigation. The party can block a probe thanks to its majority in the lower house, or Sejm.

However, the Senate, where the opposition holds a slim majority, moved this week to launch a special committee to investigate the use of Pegasus, though its powers are limited.

Only the Sejm, whose legal role is to supervise the government, has the power to launch an inquiry with full investigative powers, including calling witnesses. The Senate can invite witnesses but not require them to appear.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Labour MP received £500,000 in funding from Chinese Communist agent

A senior Labour MP received more than £500,000 from a Chinese agent engaged in “political interference activities” in the UK on behalf of the communist regime, it has emerged.Barry Gardiner received the donations from Christine Ching Kui Lee – mainly to cover staffing costs in his office – over a period of six years, and employed her son as his diary manager.The disclosures came after MI5 took the rare step of issuing MPs and peers with a warning about Lee’s cultivating of British politicians to secure a “UK political landscape” that was “favourable” to China.Home Secretary Priti Patel said it...
POLITICS
The Independent

Rare security alert from MI5 warns Parliament of Chinese government agent

The security services issued a rare warning to MPs and peers amid fears an agent of the Chinese government has been active in Parliament On Thursday a Security Service Interference Alert was issued by MI5 about Christine Ching Kui Lee after concerns were raised that she was not being open about her connections to the Chinese state and may have ulterior motives for her involvement with parliamentarians.While it is not the first time such an alert has been issued, official warnings of this nature are relatively rare.The notice said: “The purpose of this Security Service Interference Alert (SSIA) is to...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Renew Europe#Eu#Ap#The European Parliament#Nso Group#The Nso Group#Dutch#The European Commission#Pegasus#The Associated Press#Polish
Computer Weekly

MEPs demand EU probe into Pegasus spyware abuse

Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) belonging to the centrist-aligned, pro-European Union (EU) Renew Europe bloc have called on Brussels to open an investigation into the use of NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware by EU governments, following revelations in recent weeks that the Polish government may have abused the tool.
EUROPE
Silicon Republic

EU Parliament breached data protection laws on its Covid-19 website

This is one of the first decisions implementing the Schrems II ruling and may set a precedent for EU-US data transfer cases. The European Parliament has been reprimanded by the privacy watchdog overseeing EU institutions for violating data protection rules on its internal Covid-19 testing website. This site, dedicated to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Telegraph

EU Parliament president Sassoli hospitalized in Italy

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Parliament President David Sassoli has been hospitalized in Italy due to abnormal functioning of his immune system, his spokesman said Monday. Roberto Cuillo said in a statement that Sassoli has in the hospital since Dec. 26 and all his activities have been canceled. “This hospitalization...
EUROPE
q957.com

EU parliament head seriously ill in hospital

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Parliament President David Sassoli has been hospitalised in Italy since Dec. 26 due to a “serious complication” related to his immune system, his office said on Monday. Sassoli, an Italian centre-left politician, was also treated in a French hospital for pneumonia in September,...
HEALTH
The Independent

Russia to set out security demands at ‘moment of truth’ NATO meeting

Russia is set to lay out its demands for security guarantees in Europe to NATO's 30 allies on Wednesday, following intense talks with the United States in Geneva that showed the two sides have major differences to bridge.The Kremlin will be represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko, who described the meeting as “a moment of truth” in Russia-Nato relations.Wednesday's meeting is the second of three key engagements with Russia meant to defuse the growing threat posed by Moscow to neighboring Ukraine as thousands of troops mass along the border. On Monday, there were more than seven hours of talks...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Chinese spy who targeted UK Prime Ministers: Communist agent was in David Cameron's delegation to China, got an award from Theresa May and paid for MP's trip to Beijing over a decade in halls of power

A Chinese ‘spy’ outed by MI5 targeted the ‘highest levels of Government’, including former prime ministers, it was revealed last night. In an unprecedented move, spy chiefs yesterday issued a security alert to MPs over solicitor Christine Lee, 58. She sought to influence a string of...
POLITICS
AFP

EU ministers reject Russian 'pressure' over Ukraine

European Union ministers said Thursday that they would not negotiate with Russia over Ukraine's future while Moscow was massing troops at its neighbour's border. Washington and its allies have accused Russia of planning an invasion after deploying some 100,000 troops along Ukraine's border "So far no shot has been fired, and no border crossed, and that is a good thing," said Luxembourg's foreign minister, Jean Asselborn, as he arrived for the meeting.
POLITICS
The Independent

MI5 in warning to MPs about Chinese spy

MI5 has issued a warning to MPs about a Chinese agent it claims is covertly engaging in “political interference activities” in the UK on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party.Christine Ching Kui Lee is alleged to have engaged with MPs while facilitating financial donations to politicians in Hong Kong and on the Chinese mainland.Details are contained in a Security Service Interference Alert (SSIA) circulated to parliamentarians by Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle.In a covering letter, Sir Lindsay said that among the MPs she had contacted were members of the now disbanded Chinese in Britain All Party Parliamentary Group.“I should highlight...
POLITICS
AFP

US says jury out on Russia intent after week of crisis talks

The United States said Thursday that Russia had not decided whether to invade Ukraine, but that the West was ready for all possibilities after a week of crisis talks. Russian officials discussed tensions in a Vienna meeting with the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), the third round of diplomacy this week after talks directly with the United States and with NATO. Jake Sullivan, President Joe Biden's national security advisor, said that the United States was under "no illusions" about Russia but hoped that a peaceful solution remained possible.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

UN asks Mali government for election timetable 

The United Nations called Thursday on Mali's ruling junta to announce an election timetable amid anger at its suggestion it could stay in power for five years before holding a vote. The move came after Mali's interim government proposed staying in power for up to five years before staging elections, defying international demands that it respect a promise to hold elections on February 27.
POLITICS
AFP

UK authorities suspect Chinese spy active in parliament

British security services have warned MPs that a suspected Chinese agent "knowingly engaged in political interference activities" inside parliament, authorities said Thursday. The office of House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle confirmed that it had emailed MPs to tell them of the incident, in consultation with the security services. "The Speaker takes the security of members and the democratic process very seriously, which is why he issued this notice in consultation with the security services," a spokeswoman for Hoyle said. The Chinese embassy in London denied the accusations, saying "we have no need and never seek to 'buy influence' in any foreign parliament.
U.K.
The Independent

New Czech governing coalition wins confidence vote

The Czech Republic's new government won a mandatory confidence vote in the lower house of Parliament on Thursday with the coronavirus pandemic and soaring inflation presenting its immediate policy challenges.Lawmakers voted 106-87 in favor of the conservative-led government, in the ballot that every new administration must win to govern. The government was cobbled together by two coalitions which together won a majority of seats in an Oct. 8-9 parliamentary election, ending the reign of populist billionaire Andrej Babis “We’re not populists,” conservative Prime Minister Petr Fiala told lawmakers during a debate that ended with the vote Thursday evening. “We’re not...
BUSINESS
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
56K+
Followers
81K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy