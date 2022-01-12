ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland Weather: Enjoy These Warmer Temps Before Things Cool Down

By Meg McNamara
CBS Baltimore
 1 day ago
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a harshly cold start to our Wednesday, temperatures will climb into the low to mid 40s.

As high pressure pulls offshore and milder air streams in, it will feel almost pleasant in comparison to Tuesday’s temperatures in the upper 20s.

We’ll see at least partly sunny skies through the day with clouds taking over Wednesday night.

Thursday afternoon’s temperatures should match Wednesday’s, but it will be much more of a gray day.

Soak up those mid 40s, though, because cold air makes quite a comeback.

Friday will only make it into the upper 30s and then we really drop off from there.

Saturday’s forecast high is 27° at this point.

With that cold air in place and the potential for a coastal storm, we are looking at the possibility for another round of winter weather Sunday into Monday.

There is still uncertainty about how much of Maryland will see all snow and how much of the area could get more of a wintry mix.

As we fine tune the forecast leading up to Sunday, we will give you a better picture of what to expect.

At this point, we just want you to know an impactful winter storm is possible late Sunday into early Monday.

