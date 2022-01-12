ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USDA Increases Corn and Soybean Ending Stocks for 2021-22

By DTN Analysts
OMAHA (DTN) -- USDA increased corn ending stocks in the 2021-22 crop by 47 million bushels (mb) to 1.54 billion bushels (bb) and increased soybean stocks by 10 mb to 350 mb on Wednesday. USDA also showed a record corn yield in the 2021-22 crop at 177 bushels per...

Periodic Updates on the Grains, Livestock Futures Markets

Posted 08:33 -- After Thursday's 8:30 a.m. CST bell, the entire grain sector is trading lower with beneficial rains expected in southern Brazil and Argentina, starting this weekend. March corn is down 5 3/4 cents, March soybeans are down 16 cents and both soy products are lower. March KC wheat is down 9 3/4 cents. USDA reported 18.0 million bushels of corn sold for export last week, thanks to Mexico and 27.0 million bushels of soybeans, largely to China. 9.7 million bushels of wheat were sold for export last week, another disappointing performance. March Dow Jones futures are trading up 157 points and the March U.S. Dollar Index is down 0.20. February crude oil is up 0.13. February gold is down $6.50.
Corn, soybean, wheat export sales up on week

The USDA says export sales for several commodities improved during the week ending January 6th. Corn, soybean, soybean meal, and wheat sales all showed solid week to week increases, but were still slower than average, as relatively high prices and hefty competition from other exporters limited demand. Soybean oil notched a marketing year low for the second consecutive week. Beef sales failed to break 10,000 tons, while pork was just short of 20,000 tons. The USDA’s next set of supply and demand estimates is out February 9th.
USDA raises wheat, corn and soybean carryover forecasts

KANSAS CITY — A bevy of reports from the US Department of Agriculture on Jan. 12 were viewed as mostly bearish for wheat and corn futures but supportive for soybeans, relative to trade expectations. Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures closed lower after the reports, corn futures were narrowly...
Canada's Wheat Shipments by Month

In a discussion surrounding falling wheat prices, a producer asked about the seasonality of Canada's wheat shipments and whether this could be a bullish factor for prices as we move further into the crop year. This may be a difficult year to make any conclusions due to Canada's tight supplies...
By the numbers: Corn and soybean production up in 2021

Increased acreage and higher yields for corn and soybeans led to record high soybean production and near-record high corn production, according to the 2021 Crop Production Annual Summary released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. U.S. corn growers produced 15.1 billion bushels, up 7 percent...
Soybeans, wheat drop, corn mostly lower

Soybeans were sharply lower on fund and technical selling. Most forecasts do have a chance of rain in dry parts of South America this weekend, and while some damage has been done, a less stressful weather pattern would generally be welcome. Still, that’s a big question mark, with several government and private entities recently lower projections for Argentina and Brazil, where it’s roughly the equivalent of mid-July for crops. The Rosario Grain Exchange has Argentina’s soybean crop at 40 million tons, compared to the prior projection of 45 million. The Buenos Aires Grain Exchange says 31% of Argentina’s bean crop is called good to excellent, compared to 48% last week. The International Grains Council sees global production at 368 million tons, compared to the November estimate of 280 million, also lowering trade, consumption, and carryover. The U.S. export sales pace remains well behind last marketing year. Last week’s old crop sales were short of 750,000 tons, with just under half purchased by China. New crop sales of 183,000 tons were to unknown destinations and China. China says it wants to produce 40% more soybeans domestically by 2025, around 23 million tons, in order to become more self-sufficient. Soybean meal and oil were lower on those forecasts for South America and the generally bearish tone in grains and oilseeds. There are still no deliveries against January bean meal, which expires Friday, reflecting the solid demand. Malaysian palm oil futures were up sharply ahead of the U.S. session on concerns about global vegetable oil production.
Wheat futures decline as USDA says U.S. sales continue to be 'sluggish'; corn futures also fall

Wheat futures eyed their first loss in four sessions on Wednesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture lifted its forecast on U.S. ending stocks and said domestic wheat sales and shipments "continue to be sluggish as U.S. wheat remains uncompetitive in several markets." The USDA raised the domestic ending stocks forecast for the 2021/2022 marketing year by 30 million bushels to 628 million bushels. Still, the figure is down 26% from last year and the lowest level since 2013/2014, the government agency said. March wheat was down 14 cents, or 1.8%, at $7.56 1/4 a bushel, following three consecutive session gains, FactSet data show. Corn futures, meanwhile, declined as the USDA raised its domestic production estimate for the 2021/2022 marketing year by 53 million bushels to 15.1 billion bushels and lowered its forecast for U.S. corn exports by 75 million bushels to 2.425 billion bushels. March corn fell 5 1/2, or 0.9%, to trade at $5.95 1/2 bushel, with prices for the most-active contract on track to settle at their lowest since Jan. 3, FactSet data show.
DTN Grain Close: Soybeans Higher, Wheat Lower After USDA Reports

March soybeans closed up 12 3/4 cents Wednesday after USDA cut the crop estimates for Brazil and Argentina. March KC wheat closed down 13 3/4 cents and other wheats were also lower after USDA raised the U.S. ending stocks estimate a little more than expected. March corn closed down 2...
Soybeans up, wheat down, corn mixed after USDA reports

Soybeans up, wheat down, corn mixed after USDA reports. Soybeans were higher on commercial and technical buying. The USDA says the 2021 crop was record large at more than 4.4 billion bushels, with domestic ending stocks up on the month. The lone change to the domestic balance sheet was that increase in production, with no adjustments to exports or crush demand, but with a big jump in the average estimated farm price. World ending stocks were down, with reduced expectations for South America. The USDA now has Argentina at 46.5 million tons and Brazil at 139 million, also lowering exports for Argentina while leaving Brazil unchanged. The USDA also left soybean imports and crush demand by China steady with December, but those estimates could come down on February 9th. China bought 132,000 tons of 2022/23 U.S. soybeans, possibly tied to those declining production projections for Argentina and Brazil. Unknown destinations also bought new crop U.S. soybeans last week. The USDA’s weekly export sales numbers are out Thursday morning. Soybean meal and oil futures were higher. Soybean oil for biodiesel use was steady and exports were up, while soybean meal exports were down from December.
Record High Indiana Corn and Soybean Yields in 2021

Indiana farmers reported record high corn and soybean yields in 2021, according to Nathanial Warenski, State Statistician of USDA NASS, Indiana Field Office. Indiana corn production in 2021 totaled 1.03 billion bushels, 5 percent above 2020. Corn acreage harvested for grain totaled 5.27 million, up slightly from 2020. The average yield of 195 bushels per acre was 8 bushels above 2020.
USDA January Report Big Moves In Corn & Beans [Listen]

This morning the USDA released one of the biggest reports of the year at 11:00. It was the normal Supply Demand numbers but also included the Quarterly Grain Stocks Report and final production for the previous growing season. In the past this report has had a history of moving the grain markets up and down, sometimes the limit! After the release we saw corn move 13 cents a bushel and soybeans 31 cents a bushel in about three minutes!
USDA raises sugar supply for 2021-22

WASHINGTON — The US Department of Agriculture in its Jan. 12 World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report raised from December its forecast of 2021-22 US sugar production, lowered imports and left deliveries unchanged. The USDA forecast 2021-22 total domestic sugar production at a record high 9,393,000 tons, up...
Corn, Soybeans: Vilsack Seeks to Double Cover Crop Acres – DTN

USDA will partner with commodity groups to double the amount of corn and soybean acres that also use cover crops during the next eight years. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack used a speech to the American Farm Bureau Federation on Monday to announce a new initiative with the United Soybean Board, the National Corn Growers Association and the National Pork Board, which has formed a partnership called Farmers For Soil Health. The partnership will work to double the use of different soil-health practices in the field, “especially cover crops” on corn and soybean acres. The goal is to double cover crop acres for farmers growing corn and soybeans to 30 million acres by 2030.
Fertilizer Buying Slows Seasonally in December, but Wholesale Prices Expected to Continue Climbing in 2022

The following is a recap of fertilizer price trends and market developments for December 2021. Iowa and Illinois continued to see some late-season ammonia applications as winter deliveries began to taper off into mid-December ahead of Christmas. Truck logistics also remained an obstacle for growers and ammonia sellers as truck driver shortages in the U.S. constrained deliveries during the peak fall/winter periods.
Farm Bureau Delegates Get Calf Roped Over Cattle Market Reforms

ATLANTA (DTN) -- Delegates for the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) got caught trying to navigate how to support reform for cattle markets but not support a government mandate that would force cattle producers to sell their livestock through cash markets instead of formula contracts. Tuesday at AFBF's annual meeting...
Saskatchewan Agriculture's 2022 Crop Planning Guide

Saskatchewan Agriculture's Crop Planning Guide estimates both the costs and returns for 30 crops grown across Saskatchewan's three soil zones. Calculations made by the government are based on the inputs and returns with targeted yield that is at the 80th percentile for each crop in each soil zone, averaged over five years.
Pre-USDA report estimates cut Brazil's soybean production

In a report that the USDA uses to print its final U.S. crop production estimates for 2021, the number that could get most of the attention Wednesday will be Brazil’s soybean production output. Due to the dry weather in November and December, the trade expects the USDA to drop...
USDA Reports Bring Slew of New Numbers Wednesday

USDA's Jan. 12 World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report will also be accompanied by a report of Dec. 1 Grain Stocks and NASS' report of Winter Wheat and Canola Seedings. That is a lot of new numbers for the market to absorb, and the potential for surprises is high.
