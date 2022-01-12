ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reinhart, Panthers Hand Canucks’ Boudreau First non-OT Loss

By Associated Press
 2 days ago
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart had two goals and an assist and the Florida Panthers handed Vancouver Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau...

FanSided

Canucks lose to the Panthers with resiliency, not by relinquishing

The Vancouver Canucks have officially been dealt their first big loss in the Bruce Boudreau era. After another lengthy hockey hiatus, in which the team went nine days without playing an NHL contest, the Canucks finally made their way down to Florida to kick off their five-game road trip against the number-one ranked Panthers at FLA Live Arena.
Yardbarker

Canucks’ 5 Game Road Trip Will Be Their Biggest Test Under Boudreau

The Vancouver Canucks will take on five of the NHL’s top teams in their upcoming road trip. The road trip starts in a matchup against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday, followed up with a game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday. After their two games in Florida, the Canucks take on the Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals in a back-to-back over the weekend. The five gave road trip ends in Nashville, as the club takes on the Predators on Jan 18th.
Lightning deal Canucks first two-game slide under Boudreau

TAMPA -- The Vancouver Canucks lost consecutive games for the first time under coach Bruce Boudreau, 4-2 to the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on Thursday. Tyler Motte and Matthew Highmore each had a goal and an assist for the Canucks (16-17-3), who won their first eight games with Boudreau before losing three of the past four, including 5-2 at the Florida Panthers on Tuesday. Thatcher Demko made 17 saves.
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Has A Fancy New Cowboy Hat After His Incredible Hat Trick Vs. Canadiens

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand is on an absolute tear at the moment. Not only did the Bruins winger add another hat trick to his career resume on Wednesday night, but he also added a pretty sweet cowboy hat to his collection. Marchand, who still looks a bit rough with a broken nose, black eye and stitches after taking a puck to the face Monday night, roughed up the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday. He tallied his third straight multi-goal game and fifth career hat trick in Boston’s 5-1 drubbing of their rivals, doing so with quite a bit of style. And that...
CBS Boston

Bruins Place Matt Grzelcyk, One Staffer In NHL’s COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are not out of the woods when it comes to COVID-19 just yet, which is leaving the team’s defensive corps a little shorthanded. On Thursday, Boston placed defenseman Matt Grzelcyk and one team staff member in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Losing Grzelcyk leaves the Bruins without half of its top defensive paring, and Charlie McAvoy without his usual partner in crime. Fellow southpaw Mike Reilly could be bumped up to Boston’s top blue line pairing while Grzelcyk is out. The Bruins also recalled defenseman Jack Ahcan from Providence earlier in the day on Thursday. Boston hosts the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden on Thursday night. The Bruins have been on fire since returning from a two-week COVID-19 break in December. Since Jan. 1, Boston has won seven of its eight games and now sits at 20-11-2 on the season.
